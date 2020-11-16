Home Top News Jordan North and Shane Richie Pushkar test on I Am A Celebrity

Nov 16, 2020 0 Comments
Many things may have changed for me to become a celebrity this year, but one thing remains the same: each of the camp comrades has to complete some exceptionally hard work.

Tonight’s episode will feature former EastEnders star Shane Richie and radio presenter Jordan North 2020’s first Pusher test – The Viper Vault.

Home audiences voted the couple to be the first to try their hand at a test, and it certainly didn’t seem like an easy first task for celebrities.

The test will see them placed in coffins full of snakes, while they try to open the defenses in an attempt to defeat as many stars as possible for the camp.

In the preview clip released by ITV, Ant and December can be seen explaining the task to the shocked Shane and Jordan.

The ant says: “As the name implies, you will not be alone there. You can stop the investigation at any time by saying ‘I expel a celebrity’, but it will stop the test for you and your partner and any stars will be lost.

December adds: “You don’t have to make inquiries. You never have to do a check here. You can go back to camp, but you’re going back empty-handed.”

December then asks Jordan what he thinks, to which he replies: “I never really thought I would be scared of this in my whole life. I do not want to fly, I get nervous before boarding a plane, but this is before Shane comforts his fellow camp.

The series kicked off last night as 10 members of the I Am A Celebrity 2020 lineup – including Mo Farah and Vernon Kay – arrived at the camp at Castle Castle in North Wales.

This is the first time the show has been away from the Australian jungle due to corona virus travel restrictions, and marks the twentieth anniversary of the show’s series.

Two more celebrities are set to join the camp’s top ten – with comments from tenant Russell Watson suggesting he could be one of the yet-to-be-released rivals.

I’m a celebrity க்கு Get me out of here! Broadcast on ITV. To see what’s out there now, be sure to check out our TV guide.

