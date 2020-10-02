Winning Thursday night, October, required at least the charm of Denver Francois for the ninth time.

The ninth quarterback to start a game for Francois since the start of the 2017 season is Fred Ribean and the same guy who spent the entire last season and the first part of this one on the coaching team make enough to get Denver the first win of the finished season.

As the Francois won 37-28 on Thursday night at Medlife Stadium, the Rybyan sometimes looked like a miracle.

“Well, it was up and down,” said Broncos coach Vic Fangio. ” Obviously, I thought there were some good things. We hit some big plays and it was always important. Throwing three interceptions, you are not going to win many times in this league, but we found a way to win tonight beyond that. ” ‘

Ribean, who told Fangio on Monday night that he was going to start the game three days later, was able to go 24-yards at 19 -31 with two touchdowns and three interceptions, two picks coming back- possessions in the fourth quarter and one of those returning for a touch of Pierre Desire remaining in the 10:45 game .



1 is related

“It was definitely a long week, although it was a short week, it definitely felt right,” Ribbon said. “But it was a pleasure to be there … I’m so proud to have fought in all the hardships to win.”

Desire’s Big-Six game was Ribean’s worst end, and in the final minutes he deliberately took a grounding penalty that came close to pushing footballer Brandon McManus off the field goal, which gave the Broncos a good lead overall for his night shift. Aside from success, he has managed one of the toughest tasks for the Broncos this season: he missed a job in a crime that allowed 13 excuses in the last two games and did not hand over one to the Jets on Thursday night.

It was not because he did not try on the side of the Jets, however, that defensive coordinator Greg Williams tried to make the Ribbon clear from the start and through a variety of attacks. The Jets sometimes crossed the line with six personal mistakes in the game, including several wins in the Ribbon and two in the final seconds of the game.

An angry Fangio kicked his team off the field following the final – knocked out by Ribbon – which did not shake Fangio and Jets coach Adam Case. Fangio and Case previously worked with the training staff of the Chicago Pierce.

“Well, there were a couple personal mistakes there, and our marginalization worries about it,” Fangio said. “Also, I wanted to avoid any confrontation at the end of the game, it was ugly there. So, to avoid anything happening there, I tried to get our guys out quickly. I thought it was prudent to do this.”

“They definitely took two late shots … it was for our benefit,” Ribbon said.

Ribion ​​was the third quarterback to start the Broncos’ four games this season as he suffered a shoulder injury in his appearance at the True Lock Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jeff Triskel at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

The Broncos ‘coaches, including Fangio and attacking coordinator Pat Sharmur, liked how Ribein handled himself, especially how quickly he delivered the ball, which was Broncos’ last chance against Buchanan. Coaches have seen him at two training camps since Rybian came on as an unproductive player after the 2019 draft.

“I think first and foremost, we’re successful, and that’s the goal that came into tonight,” Ribean said. ” That’s what I wanted to do. That’s very good … I’m thinking about how we got the win tonight, and I’m feeling good about it. ” ‘

Brett Ribean, his NFL debutant, helped Denver beat the Denver Francos New York Jets on Thursday night for their first win of the season. AP Photo / Seth Wenick

NFL The biggest change for the Broncos, who entered the 30th game with a goal in and 29th in total offense, was to push the Ribian ball down the field. He threw a 48-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jerry Jeet in the second quarter – Judy jumped and snatched the ball away from Desire – and hit Tim Patrick in the 40-yard in the quarter.

According to NextGen figures, those two finishes have added Ribbon to Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady as two shortlisted quarterbacks this season with at least 40 Air Yards.

Ribbon hit 9 of his first 11 passes for 141 yards, and by the end of the third quarter he was 21 for 187 doubles, with two touchdowns.

When the Jets held him back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, the 27-18 Broncos had only six minutes to turn the 28-27 Jets lead, so things unraveled for the Ribbon.

But in the third and sixth plays, Ribbon, who assisted on the dismissal of Jets defensive lineman Kinnon Williams with a mask call, led the way with a field goal drive, giving the 31-yard Patriots a 30-28 lead. The coverage of the play, according to Ribbon, is similar to the coverage played by the Jets in Desire’s Big-Six.

“We were able to sideline Tim there,” Ribbon said.

Francois’ final score was 1:48 in a 48-yard touchdown directed by Melvin Gordon.

He will return to New England on October 11 – with the expectation that he will lose at least one game – on October 18. However, since Fangio is a shoulder injury thrown by Locke, Locke has said he will not return to the lineup if there is any doubt about the injury.

The Broncos also signed senior quarterback Blake Portils last week. Fangio will not promise to get Ribian off to a start against the Patriots, and Thursday’s win certainly serves the cause.

“I mean, yeah, we have a few extra days to think about this,” Fangio said.[We’ll] Take a full look at the tape, explore it, and go with those we think are the best. ” ‘