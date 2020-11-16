John Oliver concludes the final event of the year by claiming to receive the ‘F *** Ed’ 2020

John Oliver concluded this year’s finale by saying “F *** can go by itself” by 2020.

The comedian and night-time guest said he hopes next year will be better, noting how small but disappointing the last 12 months have been.

“2020 is absolutely terrible, I hope next year will be better, but true [that] We all have what happens next, ”he said.

“It depends on how well we are prepared to fight, how well we learn from what happened, and how much we can care for each other.”

Although he did not know what would happen next, he said he knew “what is happening now.”

Oliver got up in a dramatic manner and picked up a detonator: “Let’s talk about solutions tomorrow,” he said. “Today is about revenge … F *** you, 2020. Get the F *** version.”

He then pressed the detonator, thus exploding the 2020 behind him.

In 2016, Oliver pulled a similar stunt in which he directed a clip showing news such as Brexit, the refugee crisis, and Donald Trump’s victory in the US election.

In a recent episode, Oliver denounced Trump for refusing to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“As a gift of secession to the country, Trump manages to somehow divide us further, while at the same time cheering his successor at the worst possible time, which is completely unforgivable,” he said.

“At least, things will absorb some time, but we have to try and fix this damage.”