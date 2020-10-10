John Lennon’s 80th birthday was marked by various events

The day was marked by the late Beatles star and music legend John Lennon, October 9, and various events.

The musician, who was shot dead in New York in 1980 at the age of 40, has had a lasting influence on popular culture for a long time after his assassination.

Following an occasional meeting with his fianc Paul McCartney at a church fight in 1957, he changed the course of music history with a work that was a test of time.

After helping The Beatles become an international star and gaining their place as one of the largest bands in the world, Lennon continued to enjoy a different life.

Following the band’s split in 1970, Liverpootlian released his first solo venture, the John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band, which included options. Mom And Working class hero.

Band

Came a year later Imagine that, Its title song is inextricably linked with his legacy.

The mosaic bearing the word is featured in the scattering of Lennon’s bones at the Musician’s Strawberry Fields Memorial in Central Park, New York.

Lennon’s milestone birthday was marked with a pop-up TV channel, LENNON80, featuring special programs.

It will feature Bed silence, 1969 documentary Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Bed-in for Peace in Montreal, Canada, as well as a 1971 interview with Parkinson’s.

Universal Music Group launched the channel on Sky, Virgin and Freeview from today until October 15.

His birthday was also marked in Liverpool, where the council has launched a global competition to find another best songwriter.

Yoko Ono

A collection of Lennon’s previously unseen pictures in New York is on display at the Beatles Story in Liverpool.

Earlier this week, Elton John said he would have won the Nobel Peace Prize if Lennon had lived.

Elton John, who spoke with Lennon’s son Sean to mark the milestone on the BBC Radio 2 special, said: “If your father was still alive, he would certainly have won the Nobel Peace Prize or something.

“That’s your dad. He wanted to bring people together. He was a unit and he was willing to go to any lengths to let people see what his point was.”

Paul McCartney marked the birthday of his late Beatles band by sharing a couple black and white photos together.

McCartney, who shared a photo on Instagram, wrote: “I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Congratulations on the 80th John. Paul Love”.

The Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr also remembered Lennon.

He posted on Instagram: “Let’s celebrate John’s 80th birthday together on Friday, October 9th. I still miss the peace and love for Yoko Sean and Julian.”

Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, released a short video in New York’s Empire State Building burning in blue, with the sign of peace, commemorating the day.