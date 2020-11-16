Fossy says the country may begin to return to relative default by April or July

High school students ask questions raised by their principal on October 29 in Brooklyn, New York. Kathy Villain / A.P.

New York City schools are open Monday because the city’s seven-day test positive rate is consistently below 3%.

The 7-day average test positive rate was 2.57%, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesman Bill Neathard said in a statement Sunday morning.

More context: The mayor had previously said that if the test positive rate exceeds 3% or exceeds 3%, city schools could close and students could move on to all levels of learning.

“Today, schools are currently open, based on today’s 7-day test positive rate. Again, we expect the daily test positive to increase as the backfill and higher test results enter the system, but do not expect that increase to raise today’s 7-day average to 3%. “ Neathard said in an email.

The mayor shared his gratitude on Twitter, saying, “Fortunately, schools are open Monday, but we have to fight everything we can.”

In addition to the test positive rate, at least 937 positive cases of Covit-19 were reported Sunday, and 117 people have been admitted to hospitals across the city, the email said.

Remember: These numbers were released by the city’s health agency, and may not line up in real time with the CNN database from Johns Hopkins University and the Govt tracking program.