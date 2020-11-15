Elon Musk says he ‘mostly’ has a moderate case of covit

Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday that there was a “mostly” moderate case of Covid-19, although he continued to doubt the accuracy of the tests, citing “different results from different labs”.

He did not mention any results of PCR tests, which are usually done in laboratories and are more accurate than rapid tests.

Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, said his symptoms were “a little cold.” He first reported on Twitter on Friday that he had received endless results from corona virus tests using Pecton, Dickinson & Co.’s rapid antigen testing, with two negative and two positive results.

Musk, 49, has raised suspicions about Govt-19, questioning the virus of the disease and claiming that mortality rates were exaggerated. In his Saturday tweet, he said that “the corona virus is a kind of cold”.

In March, Musk predicted that new cases in the United States would be zero in April, and he was frustrated by orders to suspend production at Tesla’s auto plant in Fremont, California.

Rapid tests have been widely used in the fight against Covit-19, but these tests are known to be less accurate than the more common, gold-grade polymerase chain reaction or PCR tests. – Bloomberg