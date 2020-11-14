Home Top News WWE releases Jelena Vega – Sports Illustrated

Nov 14, 2020 0 Comments
WWE Announced in a statement On Friday it released Jelena Vega from her contract.

“The release of Jelena Vega has come under WWE rules,” the statement read. “Congratulations to her on her future endeavors.”

In late October, Mark Middleton of Wrestling Inc. WWE announces closure of Twitch and Cameo accounts from its wrestlers. A.J. Vega was also on the team that included Styles, Biz, Accounting, Alastair Black and Cesaro, who commented on the status of their channels. It stems from WWE’s decision to ban the use of third – party businesses.

