WWE releases Jelena Vega – Sports Illustrated

WWE Announced in a statement On Friday it released Jelena Vega from her contract.

“The release of Jelena Vega has come under WWE rules,” the statement read. “Congratulations to her on her future endeavors.”

In late October, Mark Middleton of Wrestling Inc. WWE announces closure of Twitch and Cameo accounts from its wrestlers. A.J. Vega was also on the team that included Styles, Biz, Accounting, Alastair Black and Cesaro, who commented on the status of their channels. It stems from WWE’s decision to ban the use of third – party businesses.

The move drew criticism from WWE talent, including Vega. She shares with her husband Alastair Black on her Twitch channel, both told fans Can’t see the function From the future account.

“We don’t know, but it’s starting to look like it’s obviously it might be a while back,” Black said. “We weren’t told anything … but, it’s not definite, it’s not always the last final stream.”

Vega added, “Although it may be, I want you to be prepared for that as well.”

The issue of the WWE Third Party Order caught the attention of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Criticized the decision When it emerged.

“Wrestlers are afraid to talk, wrestlers from the past and present have approached me and say that Vince has been escaping exploitation by calling wrestlers independent contractors while restricting their operations for years.” “A lot of it is that they’m a monopoly, and they fear that if wrestlers try and unite or organize in any way that Vince does not like, it will never work again.”

Vega tweeted on Friday his support for the unionization: