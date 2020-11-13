Home Economy Woolworths investigates after the woman claims she had maggots in her half chicken

Woolworths investigates after the woman claims she had maggots in her half chicken

Nov 13, 2020 0 Comments

Woolworths is investigating a confusing claim that a woman sold a chicken crawling with insects.

Kylie Mitrevsky says she bought a half-barbecued chicken from a store in Mayfield, New South Wales.

He shared a 50 5.50 purchase label showing the purchase on November 12 – the same day he posted it on the supermarket’s Facebook page.

“Explain why there are mahogany in the fried chicken purchased today?” He wrote to Woolworths.

The footage shows the chicken crawling with small maggots, while fellow shopkeepers expressed their disgust at the discovery.

See the photo in the video player above

“Oh dear God is disgusting,” one Facebook user wrote.

“I will never buy a chicken again,” another vowed.

Camera iconOn the same day the woman also shared the label of the chicken to show what she had bought. debt: Woolworths/Facebook

Others called it “total” and “unacceptable”.

Woolworths responded to Ms Mitrevsky by thanking her for bringing it to their attention and promising to explore it further.

“We take incidents like this seriously and with the block details provided in the pictures, we were able to send it to our team to see this,” the company wrote.

Woolworths has offered to pay the full amount to the chicken.

“Please note that with our new or free warranty, you are welcome to take your receipt to our service desk. Our wonderful team will gladly refund you the full refund and replacement,” the company said.

Last month, a mother said she discovered insects live inside a baker’s Delight pizza.

“It’s so bad,” he said.

“There was a party going on.”

Packers Delight said an investigation has been launched into the store, which was closed for in-depth cleaning.

“This type of incident is unusual for our business, so we are rushing this,” the company said.

READ  Is the Vanguard Australian Share ETF the greatest extended-phrase ASX expenditure? // Motley Fool Australia

You May Also Like

Amazon warehouse fire: Firefighters set fire to entire building | UK | News

Amazon warehouse fire: Firefighters set fire to entire building | UK | News

New case numbers for the Somerset Corona virus are rising

New case numbers for the Somerset Corona virus are rising

The Shisler Cheese Toast Recipe was revealed when the restaurant chain closed

The Shisler Cheese Toast Recipe was revealed when the restaurant chain closed

London, United Kingdom - July 6, 2016: HM Revenue and customs forms background with British currency coins. HMRC is the department of the UK government that is responsible for the collection of taxes.

Chancellor considers middle class tax test to pay COVID debt mountain | UK News

Telstra customers charge millions more, avoiding fines

Telstra customers charge millions more, avoiding fines

The Opel Tower Builder icon demands success at m 42 million more than the costs

The Opel Tower Builder icon demands success at m 42 million more than the costs

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *