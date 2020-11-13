Travel Latest News: After the Telegraph campaign, long distance destinations have been added to the green list

AWith the rest of the sites included in the Green List, the UK will be given access to:

Iceland: All passengers can self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival or take two Govt-19 tests, one after another 5-6 days after arrival. In the meantime you have to isolate yourself, making the journeys harder. The test fee is ISK 11,000, or ISK 9,000 if booked in advance, and the second test is free. Children born on or after 2005 will be exempt from both testing and self-isolation.

Cambodia: There are plenty of hoops to jump on, you have to be careful where you change planes (Kuala Lumpur is fine; not Singapore). If you want to enter Cambodia:

Get a Visa Before Arrival – Visa Exemption Policy, Visa for Visit and e-Visa Arrangements are suspended indefinitely

Obtain a medical certificate from a competent health officer 72 hours prior to the travel date stating that you do not have Govt-19. You should not use the NHS testing service to receive a test in order to facilitate your trip to another country. You should arrange for a private test.

Have proof of insurance covering at least US $ 50,000 for medical insurance

The government now charges foreign visitors for laboratory testing, medical treatment and shelter under health measures to prevent the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in Cambodia. All foreign travelers are required to deposit US $ 2,000 at the airport for the Govt-19 service charges. Once the deductions for services are made, the remaining deposit will be refunded. This can be paid by cash or credit card.

Turks & Caicos: If you are going to Turks and Caicos Islands, you need to get pre-trip authorization through Turks and Caicos Islands confirmed portal. This requires proof of a negative Govt-19 test from a reputed facility taken 5 days prior to the arrival of Turks and Caicos Islands, certification of health / travel insurance with Govt-19 card and completed health screening. However, the only flights to the islands pass through the United States, which is not on the itinerary list. Today’s news may prompt flights to start direct flights, of course, check out this place.

Bahrain: Bahrain International Airport remains open for transport and transit passengers, and visas for 68 nationals, including the UK, have been re-introduced. All visitors to Bahrain must pay subject to the Advanced Attendance Test procedure for Govt-19 and be self-isolated until test results are available. Any person who stays in Bahrain for 10 days or more must repeat the test on the 10th day following their arrival in the Kingdom. You must download the “BeAware” application before testing. You need to check Bahrain Visa Portal For the most up-to-date information.