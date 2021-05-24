A volcano erupted in the Congo, killing hundreds of thousands

Millions of people in the eastern Congolese city of Coma tried their lives last night (Saturday) following the eruption of the Niagara Falls volcano. The city near Mona Mount is estimated to have a population of about two million, and many of them were forced to flee their homes for fear of reaching the volcanic and volcanic ash area. UN calls on residents to flee as boiling volcano erupts The force helped. A similar explosion about twenty years ago killed 250 people.

The eruption caused major congestion on telephone lines and power outages in the city as residents sought to find constructive solutions to the emergency they were in. Although a local expert initially thought the volcano would not reach populated areas, the Congolese government convened an emergency meeting. The eruption caused fractures in the foothills, from which the lava flowed south of the city, to the airport and even to neighboring Rwanda.

City residents have criticized Congolese authorities for not being properly prepared for the blast and for hiding relevant information from residents. At the beginning of the eruption the Congolese government did not issue warnings to residents and the agency responsible for monitoring the condition of the mountain believed that the source of the eruption was in the mountain about 13 kilometers away. The error was caused by the direction of the lava flow, which initially flowed towards the city along the Rwandan border.

“Rwanda’s border was closed, so residents returned north of the city of Coma,” a spokesman for Congolese officials said. “Everywhere you look there are people walking with their kids and a few things. What can you take with them. Most of them are waiting for them to be able to go home. Maybe we’ll be home soon, but we don’t know what will happen.”

Coma is located on the shores of Lake Kivu on the Congo-Rwanda border and officially has a population of 670,000. But it is estimated that about two million people live in the area, all of whom are unknown to authorities. In 2002, a volcanic eruption killed 250 people and destroyed the homes of about 120,000 people. In 1977, more than 600 people were killed in the worst eruption in the mountains.