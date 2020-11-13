Nick Knols hits body-shamers over Lockdown transformation

DIY: Nick Knowles beats body-shamers after SOS Children’s Need Special (Image: BBC)

Nick Knowles has once again applauded the body-shamers who aimed for his appearance on the Need for Children Special Need DIY: SOS.

The mob went to Caswell Bay in Swansea, turning a run-down bus shelter into a surfing center for a charity called Surfality UK – they provide surfing lessons for the disabled and learning difficulties.

The 58-year-old presenter, who addressed his lock change in the first minutes of the installment, told his fellow cast: ‘I became a great browser during the lock.’

When Jules asked: ‘You’ve definitely become so big, well, the‘ camera ’added 10 pounds’ he joked.

However, some viewers watching from home paid more attention than the positive work he did for Nick’s charity.

He took to Twitter and asked people to pay more attention to emotional scenes.

Yes we are not actors

Am I big after being locked up?

Yes my hair is a mess

I do not care

Like it @DIYSOS !!!!

Focus on the story ?????? ?????? ???? – Nick Knowles (rMrNickKnowles) November 12, 2020

Oh Iâ ???? I do not care – if they can see an SOS like this, what do they think about it ???? Those beyond redemption ?????? https://t.co/hk2M4e2BzU – Nick Knowles (rMrNickKnowles) November 12, 2020

‘Yes we are not actors,’ the star wrote. ‘Yes, I’m great after being locked up. Yes my hair is a mess.

‘I don’t care. This is DIYSOS !!!! Focus on the story. ‘

This does not seem to motivate some people, a follower posted: ‘The comments I read tonight are so bad, people can be so bad!

‘Nick, you and I can lose weight, but these idiots are still bad, scary people.

‘Keep up the good work on IDIYSOS and ignore the idiots.’

Nick addresses his lock change in the first minute of the show (Image: BBC)

I’m a celebrity … Expel me star replied: ‘Oh I do not care – if they can see an SOS like this, they think they are beyond recovery.’

A Twitter user was attacked and branded ‘unhealthy’ and ‘big’ [sic]’, He added:’ No it is not, thank you for your concern ‘.

Nick spoke Metro.co.uk About why he wanted to be at the forefront of his ‘weight gain’ during the lockout.

He explained that this year people who are struggling with their own changes want to address this in a way that makes them feel ‘positive’.

Lifting the lid on children is a special requirement of DIY: SOS, he told us: ‘We look hairy, bearded and very fat with me.

‘I put on weight during the lockout because I write a lot, can’t travel much, and suffered a minor injury, which means I can’t train a lot. [people] Were doing.

‘People can put on weight, or their hair has grown longer, they are self-conscious about everything …

“I thought, ‘It’s not really a bad way to start, it’s really boring at the beginning,” he said. “It’s not a bar, you get it, but you get it.

‘There are a lot of little layers and things, and we try to make people feel good about everything, and give people that kind of positivity.’

DIY: SOS Kids Requirement Special is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

