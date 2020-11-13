‘FIFA 21’ users can now play as Dua Lipa

FIFA 21 Users can now play Dua Lipa as part of the latest update of the game – check out the preview images below.

The long-running E.A. The latest installment of the Sports series was released last month (October 9) on various consoles. As FIFA 21 updates Note, the editors of the celebrities have joined the ‘FIFA Volta’ mode of the title.

Lipa, who released her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’ this year, is now featured with Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham and DJ Snake.

“It simply came to our notice then FIFA On my 2020 bingo card, ”a fan wrote on Twitter. Another said: “Dua Lipa plays for the boys FIFA. Be sure to score more goals than the Griggs. ”

‘S next gen version FIFA 21 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) will launch on December 4th, while the updated PC version will arrive at some point next year. Players who have current-gen versions of the game are also entitled to a free next-gen upgrade, but only to the next-generation console equivalent – for example, PS4 to PS5.

There are players until the start FIFA22, In late 2021, may request an updated version of them FIFA 21. In addition, users who have physical copies of the game are advised to keep the discs with them as they begin the game on the next gen consoles.

Meanwhile, Dua Liba is set to release an album of P-pages ‘Nostalgia for the Future’ next year. A collaboration between the singer and Miley Cyrus is said to be coming, and Cyrus has promised that it will be dropped “soon”.