Amber Heard explodes petitions to remove her from ‘Aquaman 2’: ‘Really no basis’

Amber Heard defends herself.

The 34-year-old actress’ ex-husband Johnny Depp recently lost a defamation suit against him on charges of being a “wife beater”.

Following the verdict, Depp withdrew from the rights to the film “Fantastic Beasts” and supporters called on Heard to face similar consequences, saying Deb had further defamed himself.

Since the initial allegations of abuse against Depp, the three-time Oscar nominee has garnered strong support from her fan base – which culminated in the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp social media campaign.

A change.org petition has received more than 1 million signatures, calling for Hart to be removed from “Aquaman 2” The audiotape is said to have been submitted for testing Hart is said to have admitted to “beating” her husband.

In a recent interview Entertainment Weekly, Star performance sparked controversy.

“Charge rumors and fee campaigns on social media do not command [casting decisions] Because they really have no basis, “the actress said.” Only the fans actually performed ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’. I look forward to starting next year. “

“Aquaman 2” is not yet greenlit, the store reports, but its sequel is considered the most viable because the original film grossed $ 1 billion at the box office.

The film stars Jason Momova and Nicole Kidman as Hart Mera.

“I’m very excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman’ has bought, and it’s very exciting for Aquaman and Mera, which means we’ll be back,” he said. “I’m so excited to film it.”

It was recently rumored that Hart would be removed or reduced from the “Aquaman” sequel. Maps announced that Mickelson could transform Debbie into “fantastic beasts”.