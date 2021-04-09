Hon Yeri of “Minari” signed with an American management company

SEOUL, April 09 (YonHop) – South Korean actress Hon Yeri, who plays a suspicious but caring mother in the award-winning film “Minari”, announced on Friday that she has signed a contract with a Hollywood management company to be represented in the United States.
Han has signed a deal with Echo Lake Entertainment, according to String Entertainment.
Echo Lake, located in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, features famous actors including Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Mandy Pattinkin and Odessa Young. The company has also produced numerous Hollywood films and television dramas.
The Hollywood company said it was “amazed” to see Hahn’s performance in the movie “Minari” and was pleased to represent him in the US and around the world, according to String Entertainment.
String Entertainment said it was pleased to find a partner who could support himself in Hollywood.
“Minari” tells the story of a Korean-American immigrant family who began a new life in rural Arkansas in the 1980s.
In the film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Han plays the role of Monica, the mother of a family, who helps her husband Jacob (Steven Yoon) fulfill his dream of becoming a rich farmer. She is caring for two American-born children, Anne (Noel Kate Cho) and David (Alan Kim), while her husband is dedicated to growing Korean vegetables on an American farm.
“Minari” won the Best Foreign Language Film Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards and has six nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Soundtrack. Hahn sings the main song of the soundtrack, “Rain Song”, composed by American songwriter Emily Mossery.
Harn is scheduled to attend the Academy Awards on April 25 (UTC), according to String Entertainment.