The microbes may be friends of future settlers, living on the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and aiming to establish self-sufficient homes.

Space colonialists, like those on Earth, will need so-called rare earth components that are important to modern technologies. These 17 elements contain threatening names such as yttrium, lanthanum, neodymium and catolinium, which are rarely distributed in the earth’s crust. Were it not for the rare earths, we would not have some of the light, metal alloys and powerful magnets used in cell phones and electric cars.

But today mining them on earth is a difficult task. This involves crushing tons of ore and then extracting the smudges of these metals using chemicals that leave rivers of toxic wastewater.

Experiments at the International Space Station have shown that a cleaner, more efficient system could work in other worlds: let bacteria do the confusing work of separating rare earth elements from rock.