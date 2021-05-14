Dinosaurs are not familiar to us

A new race Dinosaurs, It was a quiet and communicative, approved by a panel of archaeologists Mexico, Almost 72 million years old, after its fossil bones were discovered almost a decade ago.

This was stated in a statement issued Thursday by the National Anthropology and History Institute of Mexico (INAH). “72 or 73 million years ago, a large vegetarian dinosaur died in a sedimentary water, so its body was quickly covered by the earth and could be preserved for centuries,” the INAH said in a statement.

Dinosaurs “Dilatolopus calorum”

The new species, named Daladolopus calorum, was identified as a predatory dinosaur after 80% of its skull was recovered, which allowed experts to compare this type with other dinosaurs, the INAH said.

The research, which included experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, began in 2013 after the discovery of its tail in the state of Kohuila in northwestern Mexico, and the rest of the findings were made.

“When we recovered the tail, we continued to dig under that spot.” Surprisingly, we began to find bones such as the femur, scapula and other components, “said Alejandro Ramiers, a scientist who participated in the discovery.

Scientists then collected and cleaned other bone fragments from the front of the dinosaur’s body.

Paleontologists also found a 1.32-meter-long dinosaur plume and other parts of the skull: the lower and upper jaws, an area called the palate and skull, which his brain, INAH adds in its announcement of “2021” Allowed to define the new type of dinosaur.

Mexican Anthropological Institute Explains the Importance of the Name of a New Type of Dinosaur

Taladolopus is a combination of two words that means “word” and Greek bloom from the native language of the Mexican knight. According to the INAH, calorie refers to individuals involved in research.

“We know they can hear low-frequency sounds, so they must have been quiet dinosaurs, but communicative,” the company said.

Paleontologists believe that “they made loud noises to frighten or breed carnivores” and that “their harassment was bright.”

The discovery was published in the journal Cretaceous Research, INAH.

