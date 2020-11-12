Snow Owls Clint Black, Lisa Hartmann Black ‘Masked Singer’

Nov. 11 (UPI) – Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black make their debut on Fox Season 4 Masked singer Wednesday night.
“It’s fun! Who would have guessed it? You did a lot, it’s WHO! Clint Black Tweeted After the episode aired.
Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Dick are the judges of the program, and Nick Cannon is the presenter.
Rapper Pusta Rhymes is the first costume celebrity this season.
Actor Mickey Rourke later withdrew himself from the show, and TV icon Brian Austin Green, retired pro footballer / sports commentator Mark Sanchez, talk show host Wendy Williams and comedian Bob Socket were later cut from the show.
