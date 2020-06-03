Cyclone Nisarga will hit Alibaug near Mumbai at noon with winds of 110 km / h: 10 points

Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called on the people of the state to “stay inside.” “The cyclone could be more severe than the state has faced so far. The activities that resumed (as part of the relief) will remain closed there for the next two days, people should remain vigilant,” Thackeray said. With more than 70,000 cases of COVID-19, the state is the most affected in the country by the pandemic.

The cyclone storm will make landfall near Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, causing heavy rain and winds up to 110 km / h, the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD said on Tuesday.

The eye of the cyclone, an area of ​​calm weather in the center of the storm, is visible on radar, the meteorological department said this morning. The storm is being continuously tracked by Doppler or DWR weather radars in Goa and Mumbai. “” The diameter of the eye is about 65 km as observed through radar. thus, the diameter has decreased during the last hour, indicating the intensification of the system. therefore, the wind speed has increased from 85-95 km / h to 90-100 km / h with gusts to 110 km / h, “the meteorological office tweeted.

In Mumbai, the ban on the movement of people is until Thursday noon, police said in an order late at night, adding that anyone caught violating the ban will face criminal action. More than 10,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, have been moved to safer locations.

The civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, warned airlines Tuesday of the dangers of operating during the monsoon and stormy conditions. Several flights and trains have been canceled before the expected landing.

A storm surge, up to two meters (three to 6.5 feet) above the astronomical tide, will flood the low-lying coastal areas of the Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts during the landing, the meteorological department said.

More than 30 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in areas expected to be affected along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. An NDRF team consists of 45 people. Gujarat has ordered five additional teams; 15 will be stationed in the state Tuesday night, with two more waiting, said NDRF chief SN Pradhan. Ten teams have been dispatched to Maharashtra with six on hold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday: “He took stock of the situation following the cyclone conditions in parts of the west coast of India. Praying for the well-being of all. I urge people to take all precautions and possible security measures (sic) “. In a tweet, his office later said that Prime Minister Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister of Ministers Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat Prime Minister Vijay Rupani, and assured him of all possible help from the center.

Indian Coast Guard ships and planes have been deployed along the coast to warn fishermen and merchant ships to return to the port. The Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray (CMO), listed some of the steps being taken on Tuesday. These included evacuating those left behind in thatched huts. Non-COVID-19 hospitals have been instructed to prepare for any medical emergency. The state is also taking steps in the event of power outages and to secure the nuclear power plant in the Palghar district.