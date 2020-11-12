Fans for open support following the mastery of Alex Trebeck’s wife loving host

Instagram

Jean Trebeck treats his followers with a throwback picture of their wedding, in which the late ‘Jeopardy!’ The host, dressed in a white dress, put a ring on her finger.

Alex TrebeckAfter the death of the beloved TV presenter, his wife broke the silence. While she was still grieving the death of her husband, Jean Trebeck took to her Instagram account to share a message with fans on Sunday, November 8, to pay a heartfelt tribute to Alex, who died of cancer.

Jean led her followers to a throwback film of their wedding. In the photo, late “Jeopardy!“You can see the host in a white dress. Meanwhile, Jean is stunning in a white and simple wedding dress. She saw the Canadian star put a ring on her finger.

“My family and I sincerely thank you for your kind messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so much, thank you so much,” Jean wrote, thanking fans for their supportive messages. “Many blessings to all, Jean Trebeck.”

. “Very deeply sorry. I wish you a good man and love and comfort for you and your children,” one fan added in the comment section, adding, “Thanks for sharing Alex with the world, so my heart goes out to you and your family so we can all love him.”

Alex passed away on Sunday at the age of 80. A spokesman for the popular quiz confirmed the sad news, “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home this morning, sad to share that he was surrounded by family and friends. ”

Alex revealed to fans in March 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Continuing “Jeopardy!” He underwent chemotherapy treatment while performing the show. In late July, he vowed to continue his television duties as long as possible.

Following Alex’s passing, the game paid tribute to Alex in an episode that aired Monday. The show’s executive producer Mike Richards initially took a moment to pay tribute to the late host. “Over the weekend we lost our beloved host Alex Trebeck,” he said. “This is a huge loss to our staff and crew, to his family, to his millions of fans. He loved the show and everything it stands for. In fact, he recorded his final episodes two weeks ago.”

“He will always be an inspiration for his desire to learn, his kindness and his love for his family. On behalf of everyone at Jeopardy! Thanks for everything, Alex,” he concluded.

Joining them, such as fellow celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis, William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Gott, Army hammer, Opportunity for the rapper, Ryan Secret, John Legend He also sent condolences and prayers to Alex and his family.