Actress Dame Diana Rick, best known for her roles in the TV series The Avengers and Game of Thrones, including Olena Tyrell, has died at the age of 82.

“He died peacefully this morning. He was at home with his family asking for privacy during this difficult time,” his agent said.

Dame Diana played Tracy, the only woman to be Mrs. James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

He also appeared on ITV’s Victoria.

She played the Duchess of Buckluck in the royal drama, and can currently be seen playing Ms. Bumbley on Channel 5’s new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small.

Death: Dame Diana Rick

Why Diana Rick ‘likes what she doesn’t like’

His daughter, actress Rachel Stirling said: “My beloved Ma was surrounded by family this morning, in her sleep, at home.

“She was diagnosed with cancer in March and happily reflected on her last months, full of love, laughter and deep pride in her career. I will miss her beyond words.”

Last year, Dame Diana talked about her happiness in her role in the Game of Thrones, telling the BBC: “I like playing badly [characters]. They are more interesting than good.

“There are some actors who don’t want to act bad; they like what they like. I like what they don’t like. Olenna had great lines.”

In 1990, Dame Diana won the Best Actress Papta TV Award for her role as a tough mother-in-law in the film Mother Love. He also won the BAFTA Special Award for the 2000 film The Avengers, which he shared with other stars of the series, Honor Blackman, Jonah Lumley and Linda Thorson.

Dame Diana was also nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the 1997 role of Mrs. Danvers in Rebecca.