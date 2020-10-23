Katie Price ‘terrified’ as teeth fall out before vacation with boyfriend

Katie Price Fights With Her Veneers (Image: Katie Price)

Katie Price is said to have ‘panicked’ after her veneers left before the holidays with Carl Woods.

The My Crazy Life star is currently enjoying a vacation with her boyfriend Carl – but things did not go smoothly for Bryce before she left.

Mum-of-Five has some of her fake teeth falling out, leaving her real, and she is being shown in places, comparing herself to a ‘Bond villain’ before.

It comes just weeks after she went to Turkey to get her pearl whites back.

An internal Told The Sun.: ‘You can’t see ahead, but some of her veneers fell out before the holidays.

‘She really spit them out! Now that the veneers are loose in the pegs she is horrified and she has got a break.

Katie previously showed her real teeth to fans (Image: YouTube)

‘After the holidays in the Maldives she has to go back to Turkey and sort them out.’

Katie’s representative added: ‘I can confirm that Katie is planning a trip back to Turkey to resolve an issue with her most recent employees.’

In August, the 42-year-old truly understood the work she was doing on her teeth, Takes fans to ride on his YouTube channel.

Katie and Carl are enjoying a trip (Image: REX)

Towards the camera, she teased: ‘I like it when you talk dirty,’ she smiled, showing her real teeth.

Meanwhile, Katie and Carlin’s departure is called the ‘baby-making holiday’, and the star reveals that she is Baby number six tried with his cute.

In a recent YouTube video, she underwent a pregnancy test that gave a negative result.

Also: Katie Price



However, Carl told her: ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to be pregnant as a result? It wouldn’t be nice if I had a boyfriend – I would be happy to have a girl, but it would be nice to have a boy. ‘

Katie agreed and added: ‘Basically, we want a baby, we were not careful. So this result– I mean, clever. If not I will try next month. ‘

Metro.co.uk has contacted Katie Price representatives for feedback.

Got a story?

