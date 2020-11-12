Home Top News Alex Trebeck’s wife posts wedding photo, thanks to fans

Alex Trebeck’s wife posts wedding photo, thanks to fans

Nov 12, 2020 0 Comments
Alex Trebeck's wife posts wedding photo, thanks to fans

Jean Trebeck, wife of Alex Trebeck, “Jeopardy!” Days later he thanked fans for their support on Wednesday. The host died following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Thank you so much for your kind news and generosity to your family and me,” Jean captioned an Instagram photo from the couple’s wedding day.

“Your expressions have really touched our hearts. Thank you so much, thank you so much,” she continued. “Many blessings to all, Jean Trebeck.”

The couple married in 1990, the parents of son Matthew, 30, and daughter Emily, 27. Trebeck was previously married to Elaine Cole from 1974 to 1981.

Trebeck died Sunday at the age of 80.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, but the gene had already noticed symptoms.

"Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebeck and wife Jean
Alex and Jean TrebeckGetty Images for AFI

During a family trip to Israel in December 2018, Jean said Trebeck’s “coloring appeared”. He described it in a 2020 article for guide posts. After seeing a doctor and getting a CT scan, the family got the message.

“Pancreatic cancer with a tumor that spreads to the soft lining of his stomach. Level IV, ”Jean wrote. “It felt like I was falling down from my world.”

But he wrote confidently, “It doesn’t have to be the death penalty. It can be a life sentence. It constantly reminds me of how precious life is.”

Following Trebeck’s death, Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and former “Jeopardy!” Numerous tributes have been paid, including Champion Ken Jennings.

READ  Maesaiah Thabane: The wife of the former Prime Minister of Lesotho was arrested again for the murder of the husband's ex-wife

You May Also Like

Ohio governor stresses number of health workers and warns of closure due to corona virus outbreak

Ohio governor stresses number of health workers and warns of closure due to corona virus outbreak

Watch: John Rahm hits incredible hole-in-one during Masters training session - National

Watch: John Rahm hits incredible hole-in-one during Masters training session – National

Snow Owls Clint Black, Lisa Hartmann Black 'Masked Singer'

Snow Owls Clint Black, Lisa Hartmann Black ‘Masked Singer’

Let us not forget - the stain of the flag - the northern view of Prince Rupert

Let us not forget – the stain of the flag – the northern view of Prince Rupert

Car 'crashes into Edmonton police station' and man 'arrested' as road fire

Car ‘crashes into Edmonton police station’ and man ‘arrested’ as road fire

Socially Distant Weapons Day marks UK amid Govt epidemic | UK News

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *