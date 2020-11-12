Alex Trebeck’s wife posts wedding photo, thanks to fans

Jean Trebeck, wife of Alex Trebeck, “Jeopardy!” Days later he thanked fans for their support on Wednesday. The host died following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Thank you so much for your kind news and generosity to your family and me,” Jean captioned an Instagram photo from the couple’s wedding day.

“Your expressions have really touched our hearts. Thank you so much, thank you so much,” she continued. “Many blessings to all, Jean Trebeck.”

The couple married in 1990, the parents of son Matthew, 30, and daughter Emily, 27. Trebeck was previously married to Elaine Cole from 1974 to 1981.

Trebeck died Sunday at the age of 80.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, but the gene had already noticed symptoms.

During a family trip to Israel in December 2018, Jean said Trebeck’s “coloring appeared”. He described it in a 2020 article for guide posts. After seeing a doctor and getting a CT scan, the family got the message.

“Pancreatic cancer with a tumor that spreads to the soft lining of his stomach. Level IV, ”Jean wrote. “It felt like I was falling down from my world.”

But he wrote confidently, “It doesn’t have to be the death penalty. It can be a life sentence. It constantly reminds me of how precious life is.”

Following Trebeck’s death, Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and former “Jeopardy!” Numerous tributes have been paid, including Champion Ken Jennings.