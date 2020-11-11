Treasure trove of NASA photos including the first selfie in space for auction | Photography

Neil Armstrong’s Great Leap to Mankind has gone on sale at a high price after a private collector released a treasure. NASA Pictures for auction from the golden age of space travel, including the only photo taken of the first human walking on the moon.

The July 1969 Snapshot Christie’s London website features a collection of 2,400 vintage images among 700 locations First selfie from space Armstrong’s Apollo 11 crew bus Aldrin and Ebokol Earth Photo capturing the planet emerging above the horizon of the moon.

Auctions for many of the photos in start at £ 100 (approximately $ 132) Auction, Which is conducted online by a corona virus infection. Christie’s ratings for some well-known films individually reach over 50,000 ($ 66,000).

“This collection is the most comprehensive private collection of NASA photos ever auctioned, and from the early days of Wednesday, technological advances in Gemini and lunar orbit extend every visual milestone of the space program, from the successes of Apollo,” Christie said. In a press release Promotes sales.

“Through their cameras, astronauts have been able to convey to humanity the beauty and depth of their experience in space, always changing about us and our place in the universe.”

Neil Armstrong, Commander of the Apollo L Mission, in July 1969 at the Modular Equipment Storage Assembly (Mesa) of the lunar module ‘Eagle’ on the surface of the moon. Photo: NASA

Journey to Another World: The Victor Martin-Malfred Photo Gallery is a chronological journey of humanity’s achievements in space. The early days of rocketry Until the first color photograph of the Earth and the Moon in the 1940s Same still image, Taken from the Voyager 1 space probe in 1977.

Martin-Malfred, a 39-year-old Frenchman, has been hoarding astronauts since he was a teenager, and parts of the collection have been on display in various guises over the years.

Most recently, images of the Apollo missions in the 1960s and early 1970s visited several prestigious art museums in Europe in the summer of 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first human moon landing.

Although a small number of landmark photos are familiar to space enthusiasts, much of the collection is first seen in public, hidden in archives for decades and previously only seen by researchers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. , Or the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Other Notable Images for Sale Leica, the first dog to orbit the earth, Waiting for release In a space capsule in the Soviet Union in 1957; First shot The back of the moon Taken in 1959; Blue marble, The first complete photograph of the Earth from human eyes taken in 1972; Many from the Apollo 17 mission later that year, Eugene Chernon and Harrison Schmidt were the last of the 12 men to set foot on the moon.

Astronaut Edwin ‘Bus’ Aldrin on July 20, 1969 during a lunar landing. Photo: NASA / Reuters

Only four are still alive, including former U.S. Senator Schmidt, 85, and Aldrin, 90. Retweeted in June 2018 In 1966, during his flight to Gemini 12, he became proud to take the world’s first space selfie. “This is an expensive selfie stick!” He wrote.

Speaking of historical terms, Armstrong said: “One small step [a] Man, a Great Leap for Mankind ”After entering the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, he died in 2012 at the age of 82, following complications following heart surgery. NASA plans to land the first woman and the next order on the moon in 2024 b up to 30 billion Its Artemis project will be closely scrutinized during the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Martin-Malburet, a leading collector of 20th century avant-garde art in Paris, obtained his space collection directly from auctions, private collectors and distributors, and some astronauts.

“Astronauts are often portrayed as great scientists and heroes, but they are always hailed as the most important photographers,” he said. “They captured the photos with skill and courage, which immediately embraced the symbol of grandeur and aroused awe and amazement.”

Christie’s sale is divided into two parts, with the auction opening on November 19 and 20, respectively.