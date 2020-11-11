The road warriors leave with grace; Bolts Job Badong Bear

The PPA quote rule will be used to resolve the lockjam in the event of a tie.
function statusChangeCallback(response) { console.log('statusChangeCallback'); console.log(response); // The response object is returned with a status field that lets the // app know the current login status of the person. // Full docs on the response object can be found in the documentation // for FB.getLoginStatus(). if (response.status === 'connected') { // Logged into your app and Facebook. //testAPI(); } else if (response.status === 'not_authorized') { // The person is logged into Facebook, but not your app. } else { // The person is not logged into Facebook, so we're not sure if // they are logged into this app or not. } }
function checkLoginState() { FB.getLoginStatus(function(response) { statusChangeCallback(response); }); }
Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.