André Onana joins Manchester United from Inter Milan – Press Stories

Title: Manchester United Secure Andre Onana Signing from Inter Milan in €55 Million Deal

Manchester United have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The deal, reportedly worth €51 million plus €4 million in add-ons, sees the 27-year-old join the Red Devils on a five-year contract, with the option of an extension.

Following fruitful negotiations, Onana agreed to personal terms with Manchester United over the weekend. Talks on salary finally reached a breakthrough on Saturday and were swiftly finalized the following day. United then reached a final fee agreement with Inter Milan late on Monday night, securing the goalkeeper’s services.

Erik ten Hag’s squad, who are currently in the United States for pre-season, will welcome Onana into their ranks after their friendly match against Lyon in Edinburgh. The Cameroonian shot-stopper expressed his excitement over reuniting with Ten Hag, under whom he previously flourished at Ajax.

The pursuit of Onana by Manchester United gained momentum following the departure of long-time goalkeeper David de Gea earlier this month. The club’s football director, John Murtough, firmly believes that the addition of Onana will enhance the team’s defensive capabilities, citing his technical prowess and winning mentality.

Onana, a product of the renowned Ajax academy, initially made a name for himself with his exceptional passing range and ball-playing abilities. This style perfectly aligns with Manchester United’s preference for goalkeepers who can contribute to the team’s build-up play.

In addition to the Onana signing, the Red Devils continue to engage in talks for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. However, to fund their recruitment drive, United is actively looking to offload several players from their squad.

The acquisition of Onana may also pave the way for Nottingham Forest to potentially pursue Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at the Championship club. United’s proactive approach in the transfer market signals their intent to strengthen and revamp their team.

With the new season approaching, Manchester United fans eagerly await the impact of Andre Onana’s arrival and how he will contribute to the club’s pursuit of silverware.