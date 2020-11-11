Richard Schiff tests positive for COVID: good doctor star diagnosis

Good doctorRichard Schiff announced late Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor’s wife, Sheila Kelly, who played Schiff’s Dr. Glasman’s assistant in the ABC drama, has similarly tested positive.

“On election day I tested positive for Govt-19,” Schiff said on Twitter. “This is the most bizarre week of our lives. Sheila Kelly is also positive. It’s tough. We’re determined to find a way back to health. We are rooted in everyone who fights this issue. Love from here.”

Next Instagram The post detailed Kelly Schiff’s announcement. “We are isolated and recovering in our home in Vancouver,” he shared. “This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next time you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change drastically even for hours every day. ”

It is not clear what impact the pair’s diagnoses will have on production Good doctorThe current fourth season. TV Line has approached representatives on ABC and Sony Pictures TV to comment.

Good doctorThe two-part Season 4 premiere addresses COVID upside down, describing the first few months of the epidemic from the perspective of St. Bonaventure’s leading workers. Beginning with Episode 3 (airing next Monday, Nov. 16), the medical drama enters the post-COVID world, but continues with a real-life epidemic that continues with a PSA before every episode featuring series star Freddie Heimore.