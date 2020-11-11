Contrary to tradition, fan-free masters open an online store

REUTERS: After a delay of several months, in the absence of fans on the site, there will be another reminder that Augusta National will be the hosts of the 2020 Masters: the gift shop has gone online.

Fans will receive their retail solution online for the first time since authorities announced in August that no spectators would be allowed in matches due to COVID-19, with only 2020 ticket holders and other “hosts” gaining access to the store.

The website features everything from Christmas tree ornaments to masters golf genome retail for up to $ 49.50 with regular gear, including hats, key fobs and T-shirts with commemorative gear.

For those who have not seen the competition’s US $ 1.50 sandwiches, the store offers a “Taste of Masters” package – Masters-stamped caramel corn, cookies, chips, cups, a pound and a half US $ 150 food delivery of pork, and an egg salad and pimento cheese each Pound.

This year ticketholders will not enjoy the thrill of scooping polo shirts and magnolia lane-scented candles, many of which were delighted to avoid queuing for snacks to pick up merchandise in the days leading up to the tournament.

“I bought $ 200 hats and T-shirts from a masters pro store,” Twitter user ou louc2255 wrote. “No need, but I’m excited.”

Others expressed the hope that a generous ticket holder might help them find a place within the virtual store.

“If any #masters host would like to let me in on their sponsorship store purchase, I would be very appreciative,” eHeavy_C wrote on Twitter.

(Report by Amy Tennery; Additional Report by Rory Carroll, Editing by Ed Osmond)