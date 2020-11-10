Home World U.S. election direct updates: Joe Biden says Trump’s refusal to accept election results is ’embarrassing’

U.S. election direct updates: Joe Biden says Trump’s refusal to accept election results is ’embarrassing’

Nov 10, 2020 0 Comments
U.S. election direct updates: Joe Biden says Trump's refusal to accept election results is 'embarrassing'

Biden: ‘This is an embarrassment, very frankly’

CNN

The president-elect took a few questions from reporters. A lot came from what he thinks about Trump’s actions. What did Biden ask directly about the president’s refusal to accept the election results?

“I think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said.

He then paused and wondered aloud, “How can I trick this?”

“It doesn’t help the president’s legacy.”

Biden said Trump supporters now understand the sense of loss, but they agree it is time for them to come together.

“I think they understand that we need to unite and get the country out of this bitter politics we have seen,” he said.

Asked how the current stalemate is affecting change, Biden said it does not slow things down and nothing can stop change.

In his conversation with world leaders, he said the president-elect was “good.”

“I hope we can put Americans in a place of honor that has existed before,” Biden said.

Biden said he did not speak with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but hopes the future is not far off. He also said Republicans were “intimidated” by Trump.

“The entire Republican Party has been placed under slight intimidation by the sitting president,” Biden said.

“There is only one president at a time, and he is president, but the Electoral College will meet and make their decision.”

Biden was asked what the news was for him if he was watching Trump. he said:

“Mr. President, I look forward to talking to you.”

READ  US election 2020 live: Biden has a narrow lead over Trump in Wisconsin | American News

You May Also Like

US Election 2020: Biden to Speak as Trump and the Supreme Court Threaten Obama Care – Live Updates | American News

Etta becomes the twelfth U.S. landslide of the 2020 season

Etta becomes the twelfth U.S. landslide of the 2020 season

US election updates: Joe Biden issues mask order as he warns Americans of 'dark winter'

US election updates: Joe Biden issues mask order as he warns Americans of ‘dark winter’

US election results 2020 live: Trump forms Biden Govt task force as Trump plans more rallies

US election results 2020 live: Trump forms Biden Govt task force as Trump plans more rallies

The first pages of the newspaper are terrible Donald Trump tricks

The first pages of the newspaper are terrible Donald Trump tricks

Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to retain power in Myanmar’s elections Myanmar

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *