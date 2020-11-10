McDonald’s launches Australian Chicken ‘Skinny’ burger

Mecca is bringing a new menu item to Aussie customers that will be a twist on Australia’s national pub dish.

The burger chain will release the new Chicken Schnitzel burger in all restaurants across the country starting Wednesday, but will only be available for four weeks.

Chicken Skinny comes after McDonald recently introduced the 80 8.80 Chicken Barmy Burger and sparked a huge debate over whether Formigiana is pronounced as Barmy or Pharma.

“Our new chicken menu has been a huge success, with people wanting new burgers, McPhee’s and chicken salt shaker fries. Now we’re trying another delicious chicken burger for our customers,” Joe Feeney, McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director, told news.com.au.

The announcement of a limited edition caused great excitement among McDonald’s fans Donut Paul McFleury To the Uber Eats menu.

MCPLANT BURGER

Meanwhile, in the United States, McDonald’s has announced that testing is about to begin A new plant-based burger Next year it will be called “McPlant” in the United States.

The fast food chain in Australia said there were no immediate plans to launch the McPlant burger in Australia.

McDonald’s Australia still serves a vegetable-based McVeigh Burger for customers looking for a meat alternative.

The world’s largest restaurant chain says the new offering in the United States is “a delicious burger that will be the site-based site’s first menu option.”

At the end of the McPlant line may be plant-based chicken and breakfast sandwiches.

It also expects to launch a new crispy chicken sandwich in the US early next year, as its sales of chicken magnets and Mexican sandwiches outnumber those of hamburgers.

But McDonald’s catches major competitors when it comes to plant-based meat Burger King introduced an Impossible Wopper Last year.

– With New York Post