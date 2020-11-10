Home World Etta becomes the twelfth U.S. landslide of the 2020 season

Etta becomes the twelfth U.S. landslide of the 2020 season

Nov 10, 2020 0 Comments
Etta becomes the twelfth U.S. landslide of the 2020 season

From National Hurricane Center:

All U.S. tropical alerts are off. However, tropical storm monitoring is in place for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisia, Mayapec, Pinar del Rio and the islands.

The latest severity forecast now has an eighth of a tropical storm strength for the week.

The tropical storm Etta is blowing at 50 mph and moving southwest at 9 mph. The core pressure is 995 millibars.

Here are the top news related to Etta:

On Tuesday, November 3, Etta made its first landslide as a Type 4 hurricane as winds blew 140 miles south of Puerto Cabasos, Nicaragua. Last weekend, Etta became the 28th hurricane named after the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Etta has never been used as a tropical cyclone name before. The last named storm of the 2005 season – the only year-zeta used by Greek characters to name tropical systems.

As Etta Atlantic turns into the fifth major hurricane of the 2020 season, here’s a look at the year so far:

Although somewhat unusual, there have been several landslide hurricanes in November.

READ  Spain declares state of emergency, forcing opposition Madrid authorities to restore control between the second wave of COVID-19

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the tropics and other great weather topics.

You May Also Like

US election updates: Joe Biden issues mask order as he warns Americans of 'dark winter'

US election updates: Joe Biden issues mask order as he warns Americans of ‘dark winter’

US election results 2020 live: Trump forms Biden Govt task force as Trump plans more rallies

US election results 2020 live: Trump forms Biden Govt task force as Trump plans more rallies

The first pages of the newspaper are terrible Donald Trump tricks

The first pages of the newspaper are terrible Donald Trump tricks

Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to retain power in Myanmar’s elections Myanmar

‘Let us be the nation we know we can be’: Biden speaks after defeating Trump – US Election 2020 Live Updates | American News

Iran calls the US election a 'scene', a clear sign of 'collapse'

Iran calls the US election a ‘scene’, a clear sign of ‘collapse’

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *