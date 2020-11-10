Etta becomes the twelfth U.S. landslide of the 2020 season

From National Hurricane Center:

Update: Tropical storm # எட்டா The Lower Metcombe Key has caused a landslide in Florida at 11pm EST. Maximum lasting air 65 mph (100 km / h) Minimum core pressure is 991 MB. Further: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/FEQHejP1SF – National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2020

All U.S. tropical alerts are off. However, tropical storm monitoring is in place for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisia, Mayapec, Pinar del Rio and the islands.

🛑⚠️😡🛑⚠️😡# எட்டா Monday morning travel across most of South Florida will continue to be difficult. If you come across # Floating, Remember#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/mFeKkcfGgi – Weather Nation (ew Weather Nation) November 9, 2020

The latest severity forecast now has an eighth of a tropical storm strength for the week.

The tropical storm Etta is blowing at 50 mph and moving southwest at 9 mph. The core pressure is 995 millibars.

On Tuesday, November 3, Etta made its first landslide as a Type 4 hurricane as winds blew 140 miles south of Puerto Cabasos, Nicaragua. Last weekend, Etta became the 28th hurricane named after the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Etta has never been used as a tropical cyclone name before. The last named storm of the 2005 season – the only year-zeta used by Greek characters to name tropical systems.

As Etta Atlantic turns into the fifth major hurricane of the 2020 season, here’s a look at the year so far:

Although somewhat unusual, there have been several landslide hurricanes in November.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the tropics and other great weather topics.