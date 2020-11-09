US election updates: Joe Biden issues mask order as he warns Americans of ‘dark winter’

Sally Yates focused on the top cabinet position in the Biden administration

He said he did not believe Trump’s travel ban was legal. A White House statement accused him of “betraying the judiciary.”

Reuters has now reported that he is being considered for a top cabinet post in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, citing two sources familiar to the debate.

Yates, who currently serves on the advisory board of Biden’s Interim Committee, is no doubt considered the candidate to become the next Attorney General of the country, and one of the two asked to remain anonymous as no decision has been reached.

Both sources suggested that California Attorney General Xavier Beckeray could be a possible choice for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, one of whom is a pro-democracy strategist close to Biden’s alternative group. Beckara is seen as someone who can help with efforts to reunite immigrant children who have been separated from their parents, the same person said.

Democrat Sen. Doug Jones, who lost his seat to Republican Tommy Doverville, has also been named as attorney general, according to first sources. Whether Jones wants to run for the Senate again in 2022 is part of that decision.

Both Yates and Jones, former federal lawyers, have a deep understanding of the internal workings of the judiciary. Biden will look for someone who can work quickly to “restore the department’s independence” and make police and voting reforms an immediate priority, the first source added.

Under Obama include former DHS officer Alejandro Majorcos, Democratic National Committee leader and former Labor secretary Tom Perez, and Lisa Monaco, who served as Obama’s homeland security and counter – counterterrorism adviser. .