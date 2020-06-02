‘Black Lives Matter’: Facebook, Netflix and Peloton Stand Up As Protests Sweep America

“I know $ 10 million can’t fix this,” he said.

Demonstrations have been held. for nearly a week across the United States after a former Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in a video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired after the incident.

Many say Floyd’s death has highlighted the unequal treatment of African Americans across the country.

In recent days, some of the protests have turned violent, with protesters starting fires and looting local businesses. In response, at least 40 cities They have announced a curfew, pleading with protesters to go home.

Facebook ‘needs to do more’

Zuckerberg said in his post that he and his wife, Priscilla, have been supporting organizations working against bias in the criminal justice system for years, committing them around $ 40 million annually.

But he also said the company must do more.

“To help in this fight, I know Facebook needs to do more to support equality and security for the black community through our platforms,” ​​said Zuckerberg, adding that he was “grateful” that the video of Floyd’s meeting with the police were posted on Facebook “because we all needed to see that.”

“But it is clear that Facebook also has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure that our systems do not amplify bias,” he said.

Twitter TWTR Facebook full board different to, for example,He has not affixed any warning labels to President Donald Trump posts threatening to “loot” in Minneapolis that would lead to “gunshots.” Zuckerberg has said that his company “read it as a warning about state action, and we believe that people need to know if the government plans to deploy force.”

Meanwhile, Twitter recently added the slogan “#BlackLivesMatter” to their official bio , and on Sunday released a list of accounts for users to hear more from “marginalized groups.”

“Diversify your diet,” he suggested in a cheep . The company earlier this year committed have underrepresented minorities representing a quarter of their workforce in the United States by 2025.

Businesses join chorus of voices promising “black lives matter”

Other companies have also responded to the unrest, vowing to escalate the issue.

Platoon PTON Fitness homeannounced Sunday that it would donate $ 500,000 to the NAACP legal defense fund as a way to support black communities. The NAACP, or the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, is a major civil rights organization in the United States.

“Black lives matter,” wrote Peloton CEO John Foley in a message to users. “This week, what became clear to me is that we must make sure it is an anti-racist organization.”

Nike NKE On Friday,reversed its iconic slogan “Just Do It” into a online video, saying, “For once, don’t do it.”

“Don’t pretend there is no problem in the United States,” the message said. “Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept that innocent lives are taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t lie down and shut up.”

Netflix NFLX Disney DIS andechoed that feeling.

“To be silent is to be complicit”, Netflix tweeted Sunday. “Black lives matter. We have a platform and we have a duty for our black members, employees, creators and talents to report.”

In a memo to employees, Disney’s President, CEO and Diversity Director. promised to step up their inclusion efforts, “to ensure that we foster a culture that recognizes the feelings and pain of our people.”

“While these devastating incidents are not new, there is something unique about what is happening right now,” Bob Iger, Bob Chapek and Latondra Newton wrote . “The pandemic, along with these recent injustices, has opened up the problems of racial disparity.”

Snap SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel told employees in a memo that he is “heartbroken and enraged by the treatment of blacks and people of color in the United States.”

In the letter delivered to CNN Business, he criticized wealth and racial inequality in the United States. He said the government should create a “progressive income tax system,” which requires big business to pay more in taxes and a “substantially higher” property tax.

“Entrepreneurship depends on people being able to take risks to start a business, which is almost impossible to do without some kind of safety net like the one I had,” said Spiegel.

It also proposed the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, a non-partisan group that addresses racism and salary reparations.

“There is much to be learned from those who had the courage to undertake a similar process after atrocities around the world, and we should create a process that reflects American values ​​and helps our nation make the necessary changes and heal,” he said. .

Apple AAPL Tim Cook, CEO ofHe also shared his thoughts in a letter to employees confirmed to CNN Business. He said he heard from employees who feel “scared” in their own communities due to recent events and is forming a “number of groups” that help combat racial injustice.

Cook said Apple “has always drawn strength from our diversity, welcomed people from all walks of life in our stores around the world, and has strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone.”

He added that people “may want nothing more than a return to normality, or a status quo that is only comfortable if we avoid our view of injustice. But that” desire is itself a sign of privilege. “

Intel INTC CEO Bob Swan also addressed his employees, writing that “Black lives matter. Period.” His company also promises $ 1 million to be donated to community organizations focused on social injustice.

“While racism may look very different around the world, one thing that doesn’t look different is that racism of any kind will not be tolerated here at Intel or in our communities.” Swan said.

Levi’s LEVI Verizon VZ said on monday on his Instagram account was donating $ 100,000 to the ACLU.He also announced that he would donate a total of $ 10 million to various social justice organizations, including the National Urban League and the NAACP.

Not all comments have been well received.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that “the protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that many of us feel.”

“These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our continued efforts. There remains an urgent need for action,” he added.

“What a shame. This is beyond hollow + false”, film director Ava DuVernay tweeted in response to the NFL. “He has done nothing more than the exact opposite of what he describes here.”

– Jordan Valinsky and S. Mitra Kalita of CNN Business contributed to this report.