Sands of Time remake switch lists emerge

Nov 09, 2020 0 Comments
In September, Ubisoft formally announced the rumor Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake – But not without a lot of confusion. Ubisoft said it would bring the game to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this January, but at the time its own website Nintendo Switch offered an option to pre-order the game on the (inactive) Nintendo page. Also, Nico Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmed Marked The game is coming to a close – not in January. Now, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake Switch lists appeared between two Greek retailers.

Game Explorers And Console Club Both have lists of games with Nintendo Switch Box Art. The same art used for other sites is used to promote the game, and it is more systematic. However, both lists currently list the same release date on other sites, January 21, 2021, which seems unlikely to give us the rest of the information we have.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake Developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, it has received some criticism for the weird faces used for the characters, especially the prince, although it may seem very promising overall.

