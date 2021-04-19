Home Technology USA: Apparently driverless Tesla crashes (press)

USA: Apparently driverless Tesla crashes (press)

Apr 19, 2021 0 Comments
USA: Apparently driverless Tesla crashes (press)

Two men killed in Tesla crash, no driver (AFP / ATTILA KISBENEDEK)

The Wall Street Journal and local television station KPRC 2 reported Sunday that two people were killed in a Tesla crash, none of them behind the wheel.

According to media reports, the vehicle was speeding when it collided with a tree and caught fire on Saturday night. Officers found only two people, one in the passenger seat and the other in the back seat.

“The first elements of the investigation, which is not yet complete, show that there is no one behind the wheel of the vehicle,” Harris County Police Officer Mark Herman told Wall Street. Newspaper.

They did not determine Sunday whether the driver’s seat airbag was used at the time of the collision and whether the vehicle’s driver assistance system was involved.

On its website, Tesla warns that the driver assistance systems they provide will not autonomize the vehicle and require active driver supervision.

But videos usually show Tesla asleep or for a long time without hands on the wheel.

Day / cls

READ  Razer’s Pro Simply click wireless mouse places ergonomics forward of gaming options

You May Also Like

See what leaks Vat Leaks, a website that tests the performance of our VPN and whether it allows data to leak from our link

See what leaks Vat Leaks, a website that tests the performance of our VPN and whether it allows data to leak from our link

Discover your WiFi strengths with these Windows 10 tricks

Discover your WiFi strengths with these Windows 10 tricks

Private surveillance companies will share security cameras with Bogot police

Private surveillance companies will share security cameras with Bogot police

Google Maps: The best feature is finally available in Germany

Google Maps: The best feature is finally available in Germany

Software update for Galaxy smartphones: Samsung releases an important Android patch

Software update for Galaxy smartphones: Samsung releases an important Android patch

Google Earth New Functionality 3D Satellite Image to See Hong Kong's 35 Years of Change from Victoria Harbor to River Stonecutters | Hong Kong 01 | Digital Life

Google Earth New Functionality 3D Satellite Image to See Hong Kong’s 35 Years of Change from Victoria Harbor to River Stonecutters | Hong Kong 01 | Digital Life

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *