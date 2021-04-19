USA: Apparently driverless Tesla crashes (press)

Two men killed in Tesla crash, no driver (AFP / ATTILA KISBENEDEK)

The Wall Street Journal and local television station KPRC 2 reported Sunday that two people were killed in a Tesla crash, none of them behind the wheel.



According to media reports, the vehicle was speeding when it collided with a tree and caught fire on Saturday night. Officers found only two people, one in the passenger seat and the other in the back seat.

“The first elements of the investigation, which is not yet complete, show that there is no one behind the wheel of the vehicle,” Harris County Police Officer Mark Herman told Wall Street. Newspaper.

They did not determine Sunday whether the driver’s seat airbag was used at the time of the collision and whether the vehicle’s driver assistance system was involved.

On its website, Tesla warns that the driver assistance systems they provide will not autonomize the vehicle and require active driver supervision.

But videos usually show Tesla asleep or for a long time without hands on the wheel.

