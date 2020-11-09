College Basketball Rankings: Konsaka No. 1 in pre-season poll 2020-2021

The 2020-21 NCAA basketball season is underway in two weeks, and finally there is an AP poll. Gonzalez topped the pre-season rankings, followed by No. 2 Baylor, and No. 3 Villanova. The Bulldogs finished 31-2 in the epidemic reduction season of 2020, sending Joel Aoi and Corey Gisbert back. Konsaka did not block its uncompressed conference schedule as it will face 6th Kansas, Auburn, No. 2 Baylor and 5th Iowa before starting playing at the West Coast Conference.

The still dominant 2019 NCAA champions Virginia Cavaliers check out the season in 4th place and Iowa in 5th place. Big Ten leads all rankings with seven ranking teams, Big 12 with five and ACC with four.

Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky rank 6-10, respectively.

Houston is the sole representative of the AAC in the preliminary rankings, and leads all three of the 18th Arizona State Back-12 teams – No. 20 Oregon and No. 22 UCLA Others. The North Carolina Tar Heels are poised to finish 16th, despite a poor 26-11 lead in 2019-20.

The full poll is here: