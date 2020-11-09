Home Sports College Basketball Rankings: Konsaka No. 1 in pre-season poll 2020-2021

Nov 09, 2020 0 Comments
The 2020-21 NCAA basketball season is underway in two weeks, and finally there is an AP poll. Gonzalez topped the pre-season rankings, followed by No. 2 Baylor, and No. 3 Villanova. The Bulldogs finished 31-2 in the epidemic reduction season of 2020, sending Joel Aoi and Corey Gisbert back. Konsaka did not block its uncompressed conference schedule as it will face 6th Kansas, Auburn, No. 2 Baylor and 5th Iowa before starting playing at the West Coast Conference.

The still dominant 2019 NCAA champions Virginia Cavaliers check out the season in 4th place and Iowa in 5th place. Big Ten leads all rankings with seven ranking teams, Big 12 with five and ACC with four.

Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky rank 6-10, respectively.

Houston is the sole representative of the AAC in the preliminary rankings, and leads all three of the 18th Arizona State Back-12 teams – No. 20 Oregon and No. 22 UCLA Others. The North Carolina Tar Heels are poised to finish 16th, despite a poor 26-11 lead in 2019-20.

The full poll is here:

AP referendum – in advance

RankingSchoolConference
1KonsakaWCC
2BaylorBig 12
3VillanovaGreat East
4VirginiaA.C.C.
5IowaBig Ten
6KansasBig 12
7WisconsinBig Ten
8IllinoisBig Ten
9DukeA.C.C.
10KentuckyS.E.C.
11CraytonGreat East
12TennesseeS.E.C.
13State of MichiganBig Ten
14Texas TechnologyBig 12
15West VirginiaBig 12
16North CarolinaA.C.C.
17HoustonAAC
18State of ArizonaPack-12
19TexasBig 12
20OregonPack-12
21State of FloridaA.C.C.
22UCLAPack-12
23State of OhioBig Ten
24RutgersBig Ten
25MichiganBig Ten
Getting more votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, St. Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, PU4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1

