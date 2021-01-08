NFL: Can’t wait to catch Chase Young Tom Brady

Thursday, January 7, 2021. 7:41 pm

Landover, MD-_ Chase left the field after confirming Washington would play this weekend could not help Young, but could not shout his joy.

“Tom Brady!” Tom Brady, I’m coming. I want Tom! I want Tom! “

The Young and National East Champions will host the Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Young’s first playoff game is Brady’s 42nd, but his first game in a non – patriotic uniform.

“Nothing is cheap – you have to earn it,” the 43-year-old said. Washington won a division title, a club with a lot of talent. We must be vigilant about their safety. We need to play some good football. “

Tampa Bay (11-5) finished the season with four consecutive wins.

Washington (7-9) dominated the worst section of the league, thanks in part to the inspiring play of Young and quarterback Alex Smith. The latter broke his left leg two years ago.

Brady, a six-game Super Bowl winner, had 73 touchdown passes in the playoffs.

He led the Young League players with seven sacks.

“It’s exciting to be up against the best,” said Young, an athlete from Maryland. How can there not be a fever to compete with the greatest of all time? I will not hide from it. “

Young and other first-round picks like Montes Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Darren Payne should be measured, at least to surprise Washington.

This will be the first playoff game in history with one or more women as assistants on each side.

At Bucks, Lori is also in charge of the Locust Defensive Line and assists with the Moral Javadifer Conditioning. On the Washington side, Jennifer King is a back-running coach.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said, “Yes, young women will get the message that you can get a job like this in the NFL.” Football is a great sport. It should be open to everyone whether it is playing or running. “

Tampa Bay set a 6-2 record from Raymond James Stadium (where the Super Bowl will take place on February 7).

Smith missed two games with a left calf injury and saw a small mobile in Philadelphia last weekend. He has had a 5-1 performance as a starter this season, but Rivera could use him alternately with Taylor Heinick on Saturday.

“You definitely look,” Rivera said. Their defense will be very aggressive. “

Smith is a 36-year-old veteran. Heinick only started one game in the regular season, with none in the playoffs.

Over the years, both teams have seen tremendous improvements in defense. Most of the coaches are former co-ordinators: Todd Bowles at Bucks, Jack del Rio in the US capital.

The balls may be in the Falcons ’view to guide them, but he says he will focus on the game against Washington first.