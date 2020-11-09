Cardi B unboxes its highly anticipated Reebok shoe collection

Fans do a bit of sump to get their hands on the Cardi Pixar Reebok shoe collection available on November 13th.

The 28-year-old rapper gave his devotion following a preview of the collaboration’s PR box in a video shared on Instagram on Sunday evening.

‘Awesome awesome ! I really like my Reebok Collab packaging. I have never seen it in person. These will be delivered tomorrow. I love it! I hope you like this, ‘said Cardi as he unboxed the sneakers.

Coming Soon: Fans are doing bit sump to get their hands on the Cardi Pix Reebok shoe collection, which is available on November 13th

In the clip, you can hear Cardi screaming like a truck in the form of the letter ‘B’ – and with the logo of the collection – sitting at the end of her driveway.

‘what is this ?!’ He yelled as two attractive women got out of the vehicle without a word and went to the back.

The women dressed in leather opened a door-like giant, gold-colored ‘B’, which prompted them to untie a long pink carpet.

Relaxing at the base of the carpet was a B-shaped box made of red crocodile leather cloth that held the two women and led them towards Cardi.

Unboxing: Also, the 28-year-old rapper gave his devotion following a preview of the collaboration’s extra PR box in a video shared on Instagram on Sunday evening.

Once the play box was successfully unzipped, it was open to reveal a cartoon version of Cardi’s signature tongue-out expression, as well as sound effects.

A pair of brown and white platform Club C Cardi sneakers were positioned under the fake mouth yula.

‘God! So, this is what is to be given to the people [in PR]? ‘Money inquired the rapper excitedly.

What in the world? Some leather-clad women opened a door-like giant, gold-colored ‘B’ that prompted them to pull out a long pink carpet.

Box inside a box: Resting at the base of the carpet is a B-shaped box made of red crocodile skin that holds the two women and leads them towards Cardi.

He then picked up a pair of sneakers and brought them close to his iPhone’s camera lens to capture all of the intricate details.

When the Reebok delegates raised their tongues, they accidentally exposed the red patent leather version of Cardi’s sneakers.

‘Cow !! Oh no! I can’t show red, ‘shouted the hitmaker before the video ended abruptly.

Tongue-out: Once the play box was successfully unzipped, it was open to reveal a cartoon version of Cardi’s signature tongue-out expression, as well as sound effects.

Cardi announced on October 11, which was his 28th birthday, that he would be releasing his first sneaker collaboration with Reebok in November.

Some lucky fans were initially able to get their hands on their Reebok member, which Cardi mentions as a ‘birthday gift to my loyal fans’.

Along with his big announcement, he also released his stunning campaign pictures that showed him posing with various sneakers.

Check them out: a pair of black and white platform Club C Cardi sneakers positioned under a fake mouth yula

Secret Box: When the Reebok deputies raised their tongues, they accidentally exposed the red patented leather version of Cardi’s sneakers. READ New trailers: Kajillionaire, Zola, Ratched, and a lot more

For now, the Cardi PX Reebok collection comes in the brand’s iconic Club C style, as well as Cardi owns a photo titled Cardi Code Club C Double.

The Club C Cardi variant runs for $ 100 and the Cardi Code Club C Double for $ 80. Both styles are offered for both women and children.

There are three colors to choose from: bright patent red, white with brown or black with brown.

First: Cardie announces October 11th, his 28th birthday, announcing the release of his first sneaker collaboration with Reebok in November

Stunning: With his big announcement, he also released his stunning campaign pictures that showed off posing with various sneakers

The Grammy Award-winning rapper has been working with the footwear company since 2018 as the official brand ambassador.

Carty and her beloved two-year-old daughter Culture, she shares with her husband Offset, 28, recently modeled trendy sneakers on Instagram.

When he was posing next to his baby girl at the famous entertainment center, he captioned, ‘Me and my Lil Cranky baby back with my Reebok sneakers.’

They each shook the versatile off-white variation of Cardi’s C Club sneakers.