I’m A Celeb…Get Me Out Of Listed here! moves to British isles for 2020

I’m A Movie star…Get Me Out Of Below! moves to United kingdom for 2020

ITV declared nowadays that the 20th collection of I’m A Celeb…Get Me Out Of Right here! will be filmed in the Uk. The clearly show will be broadcast reside just about every night time from a ruined castle in the countryside.

Ant and Dec will host the series, bringing viewers all the information and excitement of the working day.

As on the regular collection, viewers will see the stars undertake gruelling trials and exciting-stuffed troubles to gain foods and treats in the guide up to a single of them staying topped, for the initial time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television reported:

“We declared final week that we had been carrying out all we could to make the collection and I’m thrilled that we can carry the clearly show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a good group both of those on and off screen and I know they will generate a hugely entertaining series”.

Richard Cowles, Director of Leisure at ITV Studios said:

“We pulled out all the stops to check out and make the sequence come about in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and inspite of us looking at many different contingencies, it grew to become evident that it just was not feasible for us to journey and make the demonstrate there. However, we are all genuinely fired up about a British isles edition of I’m A Movie star. While it will definitely be distinct creating the demonstrate from the Uk, the exact tone and experience will continue being.

“Our superstars will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can continue to seem ahead to a fundamental food plan of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises together the way”.

Far more information about the new collection will be produced in because of system.

[ends]