Steadfast and determined, the Queen inspires confidence when our politicians are suffocated

These were the Queen’s colleagues – like her and the Duke of Edinburgh, who lived in a turbulent century.

As Wilfred Owen said they have experienced war and the misery of war. Nevertheless, now, in their twilight years, their sense of duty has not diminished.

This Sunday morning was not only a reminder of our past, but also a reflection of our present.

In Whitehall’s desolate Burleigh, whose streets echoed more than the promise of a politician, it was her majesty that commanded attention without saying a word.

It is good to think deeply of the public affection and respect for the Church of Windsor against the skepticism and hostility that runs through the church in Westminster, with our Prime Minister dressed for the evening at the cemetery as is tradition.

The Queen can trust our faith because she has won our trust. She is unstable and consistent. We also know that he will always put the best interests of the country first. Can we say this to those who rule us?

The time has come for Boris Johnson and his cabinet to collect exactly that kind of metal.

We face a deadly virus and fight for our lives and livelihoods. As we pay tribute to those killed and buried, our political class must move forward to show that our wartime spirit lives on.