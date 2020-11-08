JLS star J.P.

JLS star JP was spotted by rowdies entering his farm premises at around 3am. Gill was attacked.

The 33-year-old singer, who is now a farmer, shares his home with his wife Chloe and their two children.

Chloe, 32, is said to have been disturbed by a gang of four men who threatened her with a knife before fleeing the house with $ 1.5 million worth of belongings.

During the collision, JB was sprayed in the face by an unknown object. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but is now said to be unwell.

A spokesman for JP said The sun : “Family security is all good and safe, and home security has increased.”



The family was “very shocked” by what happened, and the release said they escaped without serious injuries.

They have increased security at the secluded home, and police are said to be investigating the incident.

Authorities are also believed to have reported the incident to the National Crime Agency amid fears that it could be the work of an organized criminal gang targeting locals in the area.

A source told the newspaper: “This is a terrifying incident. JP was sprayed in the face and the mob threatened Chola with a knife.

“He wanted to protect her and their children, but the best way to do that was to cooperate with the gang.”



Police and doctors rushed to the home and called J.P.

He was able to leave later that day.

These days JP’s life was very different in 2008 when he became famous on The X Factor as part of the Boyband JLS.

They split in 2013 with $ 6 million each. They were reunited, but their tour was delayed by a corona virus infection.



He started farming after buying 11 acres of land on the outskirts of London.

He grows vegetables and raises livestock, including pigs and turkeys.

Speaking once about his farm, he said, “The pop star lifestyle is full. You do not have much time, so I wanted to be quiet somewhere, I can escape.



“It simply came to our notice then [his family] Enjoy the British countryside. “

Neighbors said there had been numerous robberies and car thefts in the area.

The Mirror contacted JP’s representatives for an online comment.