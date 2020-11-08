Iran calls the US election a ‘scene’, a clear sign of ‘collapse’

Iran Responded to the announcement Joe Biden As planned The President is elected With ridicule, but reports show that Iran is finally looking at the president TrumpPositive loss.

Many world leaders greeted Pita After the media He predicts he will win the 2020 US presidential election, But Iran stood strong in criticizing a nation with a turbulent relationship.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran used the occasion to issue a statement, making it clear that Khamenei has no love for the United States, no matter which way he goes.

He called the election a “scene” and described the process as “an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy.”

“Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear,” Khomeini wrote. “The definite political, civil and moral decline of the American regime.”

Iranian Vice President Isaac Jahangiri also spoke diplomatically, According to Reuters.

State media quoted Jahangiri as saying, “I hope there will be a change in destructive US policies” following Biden’s planned victory.

“I hope we will see a change in America’s destructive policies, the rule of law and international obligations and respect for nations,” Jahangiri said.

Other statements by Iranian advisers indicate that the administration is ultimately looking to Trump’s electoral defeat.

Presidential Adviser Hesmetin Ashena tweeted that the Iranians stood by until the “coward” left, making it clear in subsequent tweets that “coward” refers to Trump.

Ashena described “national efforts and Islamic zeal” in an attempt to avoid being described, and Warned “If Biden comes, we tell him it’s wrong to test what has been tested.”

Tehran sees Trump’s defeat as proof of its anti-government policy. This will have catastrophic consequences for those who think that post-Trump diplomacy with Iran will be cheap or easy, ”said Behnam Ben Taleb, a senior FDT think tank in Washington. Told Reuters.

Biden’s victory will lead to renewed discussions between the United States and Iran, which will return long – discussed topics to the table, including Iran’s nuclear program.

Biden has said it He plans to return to the 2015 contract Barack Obama attacks Iran, Trump withdrew from that In 2018.