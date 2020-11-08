Home Economy Ethereum costs $ 500 9,500, with a $ 120 sending fee for an error the user may forget

Nov 08, 2020 0 Comments

An Ethereum user mistakenly sent $ 120 for a $ 500 9,500 transaction fee. The user, identified by their Reddit moniker ‘Prudit Coiner’, says the transaction “ruined my life” and is now actively asking the miners for a refund.

As of November 4th Mail At Reddit, Prudential said they accidentally typed in the wrong transaction fee, which led to an 80-fold change in scope.

In total, the user who exchanged tokens via Ethereum Wallet Metamask at Uniswap was 23.5 Ether (ETH), At the time of writing, is worth about 3 10,300. ETH The fee when doing Proudbitcoiner averages 7 1.07 Transaction.

The funds were immediately pocketed by the mining pool Ethermine, a division of crypto miner Pitfill, which by some chance created a transaction block 6 2.6 million fee In June.

“Metamask did not expand the ‘Gas limit’ field with the correct amount in my previous transaction, that transaction failed, so I decided to change it manually in the next transaction (this one), but instead of typing 200000 in the ‘Gas limit’ input field, I called it the” Gas Price “input I wrote in the field, so I paid 200000 quay for this transaction and ruined my life, “Proud Pitcoiner explained.

In the Ethereum blockchain the transaction fee is paid in “gas” and measured in “gwei”, which can be confusing to many people. Gas allows a transaction to take place over the network, until miners agree on a price range.

Users can set limits on the maximum amount of gas they can spend on a transaction. Together with the “gas price” indicated in the small amount of ether known as “quay”, the two set the fee for a transaction on the Ethereum network.

READ  Lucid Air surpasses Tesla Design S with 517 mile range for each demand

As miners preferred transactions with higher fees, the Prudential Bitcoin exchange was activated in a matter of seconds. Now, they are begging the miner to return the money. User lamented:

I contacted Ethermine on Twitter and I contacted their CEO Peter Brocher on Twitter, who made this post here… I have no ideas. Ethermine, because they cut the block that was part of my transaction, and it is in their good faith whether they want to return it or not.

Ethermin is not obligated to repay the money. When faced with a similar problem with a transaction fee of 6 2.6 million in June, the miner had the funds for four days and wanted to repay the owner, but then Distributed Block reward for miners within its pool.

Said Pitfly, Ethermin’s parent company at the time It can’t Investigate or return any such errors in the future.

What do you think of Proudbitcoiner’s bug? Let us know in the comments section below.

