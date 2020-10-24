Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets, wins $ 1 million twice

A Michigan The man thought he had made a costly mistake by accidentally buying two identical $ 2 Lottery Tickets, but he hit the million 1 million jackpot twice.

Samir Masahem, 56, said he was saving lottery numbers online for the June 9 mega million game and realized he had accidentally bought only two tickets.

“I went online and bought tickets using family birthday numbers. I forgot to save the numbers as favorites in the app, so I went back inside and set them to favorites so I can easily run them in the future. ” Masaheim said.

“What I did not realize was that I would buy a second ticket with the same numbers. Once I found out that I had bought two tickets with the same numbers, I was a little stunned, but did not think much about it.”

Any regrets he had about the wasted $ 2 were gone as soon as he logged in and realized he had won both tickets.

“I logged into the app to verify some of the tickets I had recently purchased, and then I found two $ 1 million prizes pending,” Masahem said. “It’s a mistake to say I was shocked. I can not believe it’s true. It took me several days to realize that my mistake was compensated for $ 2 million!”

The Dearborn Heights man plans to buy a house with his wins and then save the rest for the rest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.