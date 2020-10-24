Home Economy Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets, wins $ 1 million twice

Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets, wins $ 1 million twice

Oct 24, 2020 0 Comments
Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets, wins $ 1 million twice

A Michigan The man thought he had made a costly mistake by accidentally buying two identical $ 2 Lottery Tickets, but he hit the million 1 million jackpot twice.

Samir Masahem, 56, said he was saving lottery numbers online for the June 9 mega million game and realized he had accidentally bought only two tickets.

“I went online and bought tickets using family birthday numbers. I forgot to save the numbers as favorites in the app, so I went back inside and set them to favorites so I can easily run them in the future. ” Masaheim said.

Man buys a $ 200g lottery ticket after he buys it and cheese for dinner

“What I did not realize was that I would buy a second ticket with the same numbers. Once I found out that I had bought two tickets with the same numbers, I was a little stunned, but did not think much about it.”

Any regrets he had about the wasted $ 2 were gone as soon as he logged in and realized he had won both tickets.

Boise Grocery Shoppers Get $ 5,000 Free Groceries from Good Samaritan at the Supermarket

“I logged into the app to verify some of the tickets I had recently purchased, and then I found two $ 1 million prizes pending,” Masahem said. “It’s a mistake to say I was shocked. I can not believe it’s true. It took me several days to realize that my mistake was compensated for $ 2 million!”

The Dearborn Heights man plans to buy a house with his wins and then save the rest for the rest.

Click here to get the Fox News app

READ  Provider provider’s reversal of fortune

The International spread of corona virus Has a mixed effect on state lotteries.

Like some states Texas And Montana, which has seen a surge in lottery sales since March, as citizens pump out more money than usual for scratches. Virginia and other states Oregon, Revenue has fallen due to locks selling tickets and retail outlets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Also Like

Tesla's 'full self-driving' beta test has caught the attention of federal security regulators

Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ beta test has caught the attention of federal security regulators

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: A customer browses some of the festive items in the Christmas gift and decoration section in the branch of retailer Marks and Spencer at Westfield White City on October 20, 2020 in London, England. The high street store has announced that searches for Christmas-related items have tripled on previous years. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has launched a new “Shop early, Start wrapping, Enjoy Christmas” national campaign, encouraging British consumers to start their festive shopping early. The aim is to both spread the amount of footfall in stores to aid social distancing, and to ensure that retail stores survive the Christmas period, despite COVID-19 preventative measures. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Corona virus: Christmas requires ‘national dialogue’ to ensure people have ‘something’, says minister | political news

Eddie McGuire blasts Australia Post boss Christine Holgate

Eddie McGuire blasts Australia Post boss Christine Holgate

The Union says Australia Post issues extend past luxury watches

The Union says Australia Post issues extend past luxury watches

Cyprus faces isolation, Jamaica can gain travel corridor

Cyprus faces isolation, Jamaica can gain travel corridor

Hours after the company recorded a record profit, Tesla's stock is expected to sell half a million cars this year.

Hours after the company recorded a record profit, Tesla’s stock is expected to sell half a million cars this year.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *