Police are currently at the scene of the stabbing.

Officers were at the scene at a home in Lisca Manor in New York City around 5.30pm on Saturday.

A woman was reportedly stabbed several times in a home in the area.

Police and paramedics were also present at the scene and the woman was rushed to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which is described as serious, the BSNI report said.

It continued: “A search was conducted in the Liska Manor area and a 38-year-old male suspect was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of causing serious physical harm. He is currently in custody.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who can assist in the investigation is requested to call the Nuri Police on Emergency Number 101 Quote Number 1298 07/11/20, or submit a report online via the Emergency Report Form http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. ”

STLP MLA Justin McNaldy said the community was in shock this evening.

A statement read: “Police have confirmed a stabbing incident at Lisca Manor in New York this evening. A young mother, Daisy Hill, was taken to the Royal Courts in critical condition with multiple injuries.

“There is a huge close community around Liska and everyone will be shocked to see this news.”

Sinn F எம்.எல்in MLA Liz Kimmins said: “The sad news is that a young woman was seriously injured in a boxing incident in Lisca Manor Newer tonight. Everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with the young victim, in the hope that she will receive a full recovery.”