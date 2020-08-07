The eerie environmentally friendly ‘nightglow’ of Mars pulses in ultraviolet mild in new NASA views

New images of eco-friendly, pulsing ultraviolet flashes of Mars’ “nightglow” are illuminating circulation patterns in the Martian environment.

NASA’s Mars Environment and Volatile Evolution mission (MAVEN for quick), has been learning Mars considering that it introduced to orbit and examine the Purple Planet in 2013. Now, new illustrations or photos from MAVEN have revealed the unusual and unforeseen inner workings of the planet’s ambiance.  

