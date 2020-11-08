Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to retain power in Myanmar’s elections Myanmar

Voters across Myanmar have voted in the election, which is expected to bring the party back to power Aung San Suu Kyi, Despite allegations of genocide destroying his reputation abroad, he remains very popular at home.

Rows of people, in some cases, waited for hours to cast their ballots on Sunday in the country’s second general election since the end of full military rule. Most people wore masks as a precaution against the corona virus. The country has confirmed more than 60,000 epidemics, most of which have been reported since mid-August.

Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to retain power as the country battles a spiraling conflict and faces the corona virus epidemic in Rockhine State. Allegations of genocide In the UN High Court.

Five years after the massive victory of his party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), Aung San Suu Kyi retains strong support among the majority, whom she respects as the defender of democracy. During brutal oppression Rohingya Muslims have stunned many abroad, have no sympathy for their plight at home, and have not been a factor in the election campaigns.

In a Facebook video released on Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi urged people to go out and cast their ballots. “Every voter writes their own history, the history of this election and the history of our country,” he said.

About 38 million people were eligible to go to the polls, including 5 million voters for the first time.

“I was not at all afraid that I would suffer from Govt-19 disease,” 27-year-old Cain Sar C told Agencies France-Presse, where he voted for the first time in Yangon. “I don’t care if I die for Thai Chow.”

Others, however, accuse Aung San Suu Kyi of failing to deliver on the democratic reforms or promises promised in 2015. Bring peace and harmony.

Voting has been canceled in many minority-dominated areas, demanding more autonomy due to security concerns over fighting between the military and armed groups. The decision, which left 1.5 million people without a vote, is feared to spark discontent and fuel conflict.

Analysts point out that voting has stalled Even in areas where fighting is low.

Rohingya Muslims, who have long been denied citizenship, are still without the right to vote. Most are trapped in bad camps in Bangladesh, where they escaped a military offensive in 2017. Hundreds of thousands have been detained in camps and villages within Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where Human Rights Watch has reported abuses. And harassment.

On Friday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the “legal impediments” facing Rohingya in Myanmar and their inability to vote. “It is important for everyone to have a voice and to be able to participate in these elections in a very inclusive manner,” he said. Spokesman Stephen Dujarric said.

The government-appointed Electoral Commission has been criticized not only for excluding voters, but also for its lack of transparency, discrimination against Muslim candidates and logistical issues.

Aung San Suu Kyi is coming to the polls in Nairobi ahead of the election. Photo: Stringer./Rooters

In a rare interview last week, General Min Aung Hlung accused the civilian government of “unacceptable mistakes” ahead of the election, and described the military as the nation’s “guardian”. He said he would then accept the voting results.

A quarter of the parliamentary seats that have been ruled in an uncomfortable alliance with the NLD over the past five years are reserved for the military. It is very powerful and has blocked plans to change the constitution, thus reducing its influence.

About 90 parties are vying with the NLD, although campaigning in some areas has been hampered by the corona virus outbreak. This is often believed to be detrimental to small, racially based parties that do not have access to state media.

It was feared the epidemic could prevent people from going to the polls, but on Sunday morning investigators recorded a strong turnout.

In Yangon, people wait two hours to cast their ballots, said Qin Zhao, director of Tambadipa in Yangon. “There is no need to provoke Myanmar voters,” he said, adding that historically, the importance of elections has long been recognized. “In addition to the half-century of denial of democracy under the military, people know that voting is the best opportunity they have,” he said.

But he added that politicians continue to bring down the public. “There were waves of reform, but not enough, not in such important areas as land, citizenship and religious freedom. Corruption will always be there, hanging like a tooth.”