Joao Felix, Marcos Laurent and Luis Suarez were targeted as Atletico Madrid did light work for In-Farm Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid topped the table after beating C காdiz 4-0 at Wanda Metropolitano to extend their unbeaten run to 23 La Liga matches.

Diego Simeone’s team – the only team left on Spain’s first flight – won the last four distant matches without a win, and the Joao Felix star.

With the help of tragic Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma, Atladi took a two-goal lead in the 22nd minute, with Joao Felix and Marcos Lorent hitting.

Joao Felix, who grabbed Luis Suarez by a third after the break, doubled his tally in the 90th minute with a massive victory just 14 days before the Atletico clash with Barcelona.

Within eight minutes Atleti took the lead – Coke’s free-kick to Lorende stumbled upon Jeremiah, whose cross was taken home by Joa Felix.

Jeremiah’s startling start continued as he flew on another cross, Juan Gala then came close to scoring an own goal, and Atleti did not have to wait long for their second wait.

Laurent was selected to shoot from a tight angle and Jeremiah failed to react, allowing the ball into his nearest post.

4 – leatletienglish Marcos Laurent scored and assisted in the same game for the 4th time in all competitions since the beginning of 2020; Only Lionel Messi (5) has made more events among La Liga players at that time. Star. pic.twitter.com/yAIcDOnFir – OptaJose (ptOptaJose) November 7, 2020

After a half-hour mark, Jeremias threw a cross straight to Saul Niques, but the midfielder was not allowed to tap-in offside, while Suarez went close twice.

Suarez had his goal for six minutes in the second half, however – with Joao Felix joining the fray after Jeremias drilled across, with a goal delivered after breaking a VAR check early offside.

John Oblock had his first saving an hour before he was to go on the diversionary strike of Giro Escuerto.

Another Cadiz replacement, John Ander Garrido, forced Oblock to a better stop, although Cadiz’s impressive run crashed.

There was still time for Joao Felix’s determined second goal, which was brilliantly set by Angel Korea.

What does this mean? Athlete’s run rolling

Atletico’s streak without defeat Real Madrid lost in February. This is their best unbeaten run in La Liga and the longest run by any team in the top five leagues in Europe.

The win highlighted them more than Real Sociedad, who have played more games and could have halted their game on Sunday as their rivals Granada suffered the impact of positive corona virus tests.

City rivals Madrid and Villarreal also play on Sunday, advancing with more wins than Atletico.

Joao Felix on fire

It was an interesting scene from Joao Felix, who scored twice and collected help for Suarez’s goal, as well as creating a game-high chances.

The Portuguese international has scored doubles in three of his last four appearances, and his second season with Atletico is much more impressive than his first match.

Lorrande is also thriving. Originally brought in as a holding player, he is now a strong, all-around attacking option, and since the beginning of 2020, only Lionel Messi (five) has managed to score more goals in a single game on more than four occasions in which he has played.

Jeremiah’s horror show sets the tone

Before Saturday’s clash, Cadiz’s goalkeeper admitted only once in his previous five La Liga appearances, but Jeremiah showed none of that form during a bad first – half scene.

He spent his side for the Joa Felix starter, was a consistent steward from the crosses and should have done very well in his attempt to avoid Lorende’s strike. In total, he aimed three saves from seven shots.

Key Apta Facts:

– Joao Felix has scored six goals in all of his last four games, as he has recorded in the previous 26 games.

– This is the first goal scored by Joao Felix for Atletico in the club’s 46 trips.

– Lorente scored and assisted in the only game for Atletico for the fourth time in all competitions, although this was the first time he had done so as a starter.

– No Atletico player has contributed more in 2020 in all competitions than Korea (seven), while Suarez has scored five of his eight league shots on target this season.

– Atletico have not lost in their last 11 meetings against Cadiz in La Liga (W7 D4) since their 2-0 defeat to Ramon de Corranza in March 1989.

What’s next?

Atleti welcomes Ronald Koeman’s Barca to Wanda Metropolitano for a major clash on November 21 after the international break, a day after Cadiz took action at home against Real Sociedad.