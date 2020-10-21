Igalo bombed the Buhari government for killing protesters

Former Super Eagles striker, Odeon Igalo, Has condemned the Nigerian government for its attacks on protesters demanding an end to police brutality and public reforms in the country.

Igalo, who was on the bench as Manchester United beat PSG 2-1 in the Champions League, said he could no longer remain silent about the events in Nigeria.

In an emotional voice, Igalo accused the Nigerian government of killing its own people and called on the international community to show concern about what was happening in Nigeria.

He said: “I am sad and depressed, I do not know where to start, I am not a person who talks about politics, but can no longer be silent about what is going on at home in Nigeria.

“I would say the Nigerian government is a disgrace to the world for killing your own citizens because they are protesting for their rights. Today 20-10-20 people will remember you as the first government to send an army to the city to start killing their own citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you. , This can no longer be taken. “

“I call on the UK government and world leaders to look at what is happening in Nigeria and help the poor citizens … we call on the UN to look into this matter.”

Igalo ordered all Nigerians to remain calm and safe.

“I want to invite my brothers and sisters to be safe at home, please do not come out because these government are murderers, they will kill if the world does not talk about it.”

The Premium Times previously reported that security forces opened fire on protesters at the Lucky Toll Gate, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Leki on Tuesday evening demanding police reforms, in defiance of a curfew previously announced by Governor Babjit Sanwo-Olu.

As night fell, government activists searched the area and indiscriminately fired live rounds, witnesses said. Some said the attackers were soldiers.

Several witnesses have shared videos and photos from the scene at the Lucky Toll gate where #EndSARS protesters have been protesting for almost two weeks.





Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd – Odeon Jude Igalo (ighalojude) October 20, 2020