2K parent company has “highly skeptical” of tag-to-video game subscription services • Eurogamer.net

Nov 08, 2020 0 Comments
“At the end of the day, the consumer will decide. We will be where the consumer is.”

Take-to-Interactive, the parent company of developers like 2K and Rockstar, says it is “very skeptical” of game subscription services such as the Xbox Game Pass.

In a question-and-answer edition following a recent revenue call, Tag-do leader Carl Sladoff said that despite the company being “open-minded” and having made its games available on such services in the past, subscribers are not sure if they will be the only way or the primary way to distribute and play games.

He added that the “price point” for owning a game is “very reasonable and very low, actually on an hourly basis”.

“I do not think our views have changed much, we are open-minded,” Sladoff said in the call (thank you, GI.biz). “We are very skeptical that subscriptions are the only way or the primary way in which interactive entertainment is distributed.

“It’s because of the way people consume it. And the price point for owning a title, which is very reasonable and very low, is actually on an hourly basis.”

“Subscriptions may play a role in providing markets,” he acknowledged.

“We have supported many subscriptions, subscriptions with table titles, I imagine we will continue to do so. In any case, at the end of the day, the consumer will decide, we will be where the consumer is.”

ICVMI, Take-Two – already with labels releasing 2K, Rockstar Games and Private Division – recently announced that it was proposing a non-binding plan to acquire the entire share capital of Codemasters.

Codemasters say its board would like to unanimously recommend that its shareholders accept the deal if it decides to pursue the take-to-offer once all the other conditions have been met, with due diligence.

