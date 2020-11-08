20 Black Rewards from 2010 Spent Today- Why have decade-old bitcoins arisen?

Following 21 coin rewards from 2010 spent on November 7, another long string of so-called ‘sleeping bitcoins’ cut a decade ago was replaced on Sunday morning. With 20 block rewards 1,000 since 2010, according to OnChain data P.D.C. Transferred to EST at 4:02 p.m.

After sitting idle for more than ten years, a ton of ‘zombie coins’ moved in 2020. Zombie coins or so-called ‘sleeping bitcoins’ are old addresses with never-spent block rewards. Ratings are believed to be around 1.5 to 2 million sleeping bitcoins Coins never sit in addresses and move. Much of the sleeping bitcoin stash is thought to belong to Satoshi Nagamoto because he / she or they are 700kg. 1.1 million PTC..

It has been quite unusual for coin rewards to be spent since 2010, but there are plenty of views in 2020. Sunday at 4:02 a.m. (EST), after news.Bitcoin.com Announced Of the 21 constituencies from 2010 spent on Saturday morning, 20 more rewards were moved. 20 Coin rewards All shifted to block height of 655,943, again all activity was captured by researchers Btcparser.com.

Coins spent on Sunday also saw bitcoin money associated with it, similar to the way it was spent on Saturday, November 7 (P.C.H.) Spent. Bitcoinswi (also related to Blockchain Explorer data)BSV) coinbase rewards are not spent.

The move, at 4 a.m. Sunday, is the latest in a series of $ 15.5 million worth of bitcoin block rewards from ten years ago. In 2010, the block reward for miners finding a block was about 50 P.D.C. To reward. All funds from the 2010 block rewards were sent to an address on Sunday morning, and news.Bitcoin.com readers See address here.

** Update – Owner of this editorial on November 8, 2020, approximately 1:03 PM (EST) Split the 1,000 Bitcoin (PTC) stock In several releases. **

Blockchain Explorer shows that Blockchain spends unlike previous strings of 2010 Saturday, October 11, And March 11, Sunday Expenditure had zero privacy. Yesterday’s cost for the blockchain’s privacy-o-meter had a 100% privacy score, while Sunday’s 2010 spending had zero. Blockchain data Today it shows that the funds were all consolidated at the same address, and there was collateral cost and great involvement.

Another similarity with Sunday 2010 is spending compared to the string from yesterday, with all currency rewards generating from August, September and October 2010.

Talks to a researcher from Btcparser.com, Noted the analyst “retail of a kind of whales.” Btcparser.com Analyst said the coins may have been sent for an exchange, but are still sitting idle and waiting. “Thus there is no clear link between awareness for all and price revision,” he said.

The analyst added:

People may begin to speculate that 1,000 of the older Bitcoins could trigger a price drop… But what can 10,000 Bitcoins do?

In addition to the parsed data obtained from Btcparser.com and various blockchain analysts, theholyroger.com’s “(No) ‘Satoshi’s Bags’ Tracker”This weekend also shows the visual perspective of the senior coins spent on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

People often ask how many miners besides Satoshi have mined bitcoin during this period. Older social media posts and forums show that there were plenty of miners during this period in 2010, and there may be hundreds and even thousands + miners.

The summer months of 2010, especially July, were a turning point between CPU and GPU bitcoin miners. For example, nickname Artforce Appeared on Bitcointalk.org in July 2010, and in specific time frames, he said, controlling more than a quarter of the overall hashrate. In the early days of Bitcoin he was a developer who watched regularly for a while.

Also, Laszlo Honeyx, who traded 10,000 P.D.C. For two pizzas, GPU bitcoin was hacked two months before Artforce. However, Artforce is known for the first GPU farm known as ‘Artform’. The Art Force farm had 24 radians 5970 in the summer of 2010. He too Claim claimed 1,700 to be mined P.D.C. In six days. Plus, it was in October, too Claim claimed Artforce was about 20-30% of the computer power of the Bitcoin network.

What do you think about the 20 blocks from 2010 being replaced on Sunday morning, November 8, after yesterday’s relocation? Let us know what you think about this story in the comments section below.

